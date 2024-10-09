List of Browns players out of practice ahead of Week 6 spells doom for defense
The first list of Cleveland Browns players out of the first practice of the week ahead of Week 6 spells doom for the team's defense. While its defensive line will see some reps from LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and DE Myles Garret on Wednesday, some of its secondary will be out with injuries sustained in the team's loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 5.
According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns are seeing seven Cleveland players total not participating in Wednesday's practice.
Pocic had just gotten back, and did a solid job in the first half protecting Deshaun Watson. In addition to Pocic, Hudson and Foreman not practicing is a bad sign of things to come for Cleveland's offense ahead of this week, especially with the Eagles not having the best defensive unit right now. This would be a great opportunity to finally take advantage of a weak defense, and now, you feel a little less hopeful for a surprise win against a powerhouse like Philadelphia.
Luckily, though, this list doesn't include RB Nick Chubb or TE David Njoku, a silver lining for the offense. Chubb, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski in his pre-practice availability on Wednesday, should be expected to see even more reps and activity in practice this week. The team has two weeks to add him to the active roster. As for Njoku, seeing his name not on this list means we should expect to see him utilized more than he was in the Washington loss as he should be better conditioned.
The biggest blow
Denzel Ward is a big blow to the team's defense and secondary, as by and large he is the best cornerback on the team. He's been a perfect counterattack to the weaknesses shown so far by rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr., although the rook recorded three tackles in the Week 5 loss.
However, according to Stefanski in a pre-practice availability with media, DE Mike Hall Jr. will be practicing this week and ideally shoring up the team's defensive line this weekend. Hall has been out after being arrested for domestic violence prior to the start of the season. He has served his suspension doled out by the league, and is eligible to return for Week 6.
This still means the D-line will have to be extra-effective with the potential of Ward out. They've proven to be one of the best pass rush teams in the league, so hopefully the team is able to get some extra possessions for the Browns early on.