Loaded free agent O-line class could be Andrew Berry’s shot at redemption

The Cleveland Browns will have four of five offensive line starters enter free agency this offseason. Veteran guard Joel Bitonio will likely retire, and Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, and Cam Robinson will all be free to find new teams. Notably, the Browns may only be able to retain Teller.

Considering that, and with two injury-prone tackles in Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin, fixing the offensive line will be a tall order. It should be this team's No. 1 priority, even ahead of the quarterback and wide receivers room.

Fortunately for them, this free agent class is stacked with potential reinforcements. One of them even has some ties to new head coach Todd Monken.

That's why GM Andrew Berry can't afford to finish the offseason empty-handed.

The Browns will have many free agent options to solve their offensive line issues

Ethan Pocic isn't half bad, but the Browns must be all over Tyler Linderbaum if they get a chance. The Ravens might not be able to pay him, and even though the Browns are also in a tough spot financially, they have to make the most of his ties to Monken to land one of the best centers in the game.

The likes of Braxton Jones, Rasheed Walker, and Rob Havenstein are all enticing options at offensive tackle. They could start opposite whoever they get in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa.

When it comes to guards, they could try to lure Isaac Seumalo from the Pittsburgh Steelers, with David Edwards, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Kevin Zeitler as other options, assuming Bitonio retires and they can't keep Teller in town. Elgton Jenkins is also a prime cut candidate who could be an enticing target.

The Browns only have $3.2 million available in cap space right now, per Over The Cap. However, they can clear nearly $50 million by restructuring the contracts of Deshaun Watson, Denzel Ward, and Myles Garrett.

This game is won and lost in the trenches. There's a new regime in town with a new offensive line coach and new concepts. As such, the team couldn't have asked for a better moment to rebuild the offensive line.

Everybody talks about the quarterback situation and rightly so. Even so, not even Tom Brady would be able to do much behind the Browns' current offensive line, and they can't leave a stone unturned to get that unit back on track.