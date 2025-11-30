Michael Strahan says what the NFL is afraid to admit about Browns' Myles Garrett

There's no debating who the best player is on the Cleveland Browns' roster. That, of course, would be Myles Garrett, who the Browns took number one overall in 2017 and haven't regretted that decision.

While the Browns won't qualify for the playoffs during the 2025 season, there is a reason to watch their games and that's Garrett and the high probability he has of breaking the single-season sack record. That record of 22.5 sacks was set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and then T.J. Watt tied the record in 2021.

Garrett is currently sitting with 18 sacks through 11 games. With six games to go and Garrett only needing 4.5 sacks to tie the record and 5.0 sacks to break it, it feels realistic that the former number one overall pick could accomplish that feat.

Someone rooting for him to do just that is one of the guys who holds the current record. While on the pregame for Sunday's games, Strahan couldn't help but gush over Garrett and said that he hopes the Browns pass-rushing phenom breaks his record.

"There's nobody like Myles Garrett. I am truly hoping he breaks his sack record... Lawrence Taylor's the best defensive player I've ever seen in my lifetime... I think this kid is close [to being as good as Taylor] in my opinion. I think he's better than Reggie White, I think [he's better than] my guy Bruce Smith, myself, I mean this guy is something else. I don't think any of us would have any problem with it," Strahan said. "He needs five sacks to break this record, I think he's gonna crush the record honestly because he has 13 sacks in four games, I don't see him slowing down anytime soon."

Michael Strahan thinks Myles Garrett will crush NFL single-season sack record

It's hard to disagree with Strahan here. Garrett has 18 sacks on the year and with six games to go and only needing five sacks, he could go an entire game without recording a sack and still be set up to smash that record. Considering he had five sacks himself against the Patriots, would it surprise anyone if he broke the record in the next week or two? Honestly, no.

Browns fans haven't had much to cheer for since the team returned to the league but Garrett breaking the single-season sack record would be pretty cool. It'd also be pretty difficult for another player to pass him so Garrett would continue to be discussed year after year or in the rare case that a player were threatening his record.

The question now really doesn't seem to be if Garrett will break the record but by how much. It should be fun to watch unfold!