Mike Hall Jr.'s promising rookie season ends with serious knee injury

The Cleveland Browns knew when coming into their Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, they were facing off with a powerhouse of an offense led by Lamar Jackson. That meant that their defensive line, led by Myles Garrett, would need to step up if they wanted any shot at keeping the contest close.

Another player a part of that plan on the D-line was Mike Hall Jr., a rookie defensive tackle that's shown major promise for the Browns this season when getting snaps. His pressure alongside fellow rookie Jowon Briggs has shown Cleveland what their future, or at least their 2025, could look like with a solidified line to support Garrett.

Unfortunately for Hall, who was getting a lot of playing time against the Ravens in Week 18 with Dalvin Tomlinson out for the contest with a knee injury, that picture perfect finish to his first year in the NFL was cut short by a major knee injury suffered in the third quarter of the game.

Hall Jr. carted off field in Week 18 with air cast

Hall seemed to have gotten his leg caught up under a Ravens offensive linemen when trying to pressure Jackson on a drop back in Week 18, and he collapsed in a heap while grabbing at his right knee. He had dealt with a knee injury earlier in the season, so immediately going for his knee was a terrible sign. Hall was eventually carted off the field with an air cast on that leg.

Cleveland has had some horrendous injury luck this season, starting with injuries to Garrett, then a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 7. More injuries to players like Greg Newsome II and Cedric Tillman felt like literal insult to injury, and now, Hall joins them on a long list of players who saw some solid seasons cut short.

With the draft around the corner, the Browns have a lot of decisions to make with their guaranteed top-3 pick. They can draft one of the several elite defensive linemen available this offseason to continue to help support Garrett on the line, or they can go with someone to help out their lifeless offense. The latter seems like their best bet to support their future success.

However, with Hall's injury clearly being serious, the aging of Tomlinson, and the need to fully invest in better defense as a means of supporting a potentially lackluster offense in 2025, Cleveland may shift their philosophy back to selecting the best available defender possible in the first round. And, hopefully, Hall will be healthy to begin 2025.

