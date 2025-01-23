Myles Garrett a finalist for 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award

In a very down year for the Cleveland Browns, there was an obvious player that was just above all other players in his individual performance on defense - Myles Garrett.

The elite pass rusher managed to piece together yet another dominant season despite lower body injuries causing him to play at a much lighter level than he's used to. He still finished up the season with 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and the best pass rushing grade in the league according to PFF.

So, it makes sense that he's earned some major praise for his defensive performance from 2024, including All-Pro first team honors from the NFLPA and the league itself, and named to the Pro Bowl on defense on their first team. Now, it seems like he has a real shot at going back to back with Defensive Player of the Year honors as he was named a finalist for the accolade on Thursday.

Garrett named a finalist once again for DPOY

Garrett was named as a finalist by the league in a press release on Thursday, joining other defenders like T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson, Zack Baun, and Pat Surtain II. It feels likely that Garrett will lose out on the chance to win back to back DPOYs, but that just speaks to the level of talent on defense that exists in the league.

Hendrickson, who won the 2024 sack title, or Surtain, who was the league's premier lockdown corner in 2024, feel like the top two candidates for the award this year. But, Garrett certainly has a case. While he didn't snag the sack title, he recorded a fourth season in a row with at least 14 or more sacks. That's never been done before in the NFL.

Read more: 3 tight ends that need to be on Browns radar in 2025 NFL Draft

In addition, Garrett had the best pass rush grade in the league, surpassing even Hendrickson. His overall grade of 92.7 was best amongst all qualified defenders, and he landed in the 98th percentile in pass rushing with and without play action, and in pass rush win rate.

The only knock on his season was the Browns inability to win games and make his impact that more important. He along with the rest of Cleveland's defensive line was incredible throughout the season, but if your offense struggles to score more than 20 points in most weeks, that effort is going to be moot.

Regardless, Garrett has been recognized repeatedly for his excellent 2024 season, even winning DPOY honors from PFF. Maybe that's an indicator of a surprise win for him, but even without one, the league still recognizes his dominance.

More Browns news and analysis