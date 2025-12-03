Myles Garrett and the Browns are set up for a history-making day against the Titans

The Cleveland Browns will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and despite the teams having a combined four wins entering Week 14, people will be excited to tune in. The main reason why is that Shedeur Sanders will be facing off against Cam Ward. The two rookie quarterbacks are good friends and training partners, so their first professional meeting is a fun storyline.

However, the real story of this game is that it could produce some history. Myles Garrett is just four sacks away from recording the most sacks in a single season, and he’ll be facing the team that gives up the most sacks in the league. There’s a good chance Garrett could rewrite the record books on Sunday, and the single-season sack record may not be the only one in reach.

Myles Garrett will be on record watch against Cam Ward and the Titans

Entering Sunday’s game, Tennessee has allowed a league-high 48 sacks. Playing in 12 games so far this season, the Titans are giving up four sacks a game. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has had two games where he was sacked six times, two games being sacked five times, and four games where he was sacked four times. Now, he has to play Myles Garrett.

Garrett already has 19 sacks on the season, and he got to that number in 12 games with the help of a five-sack game, a four-sack game, and a three-sack game. Playing an offense as bad as Tennessee’s, a four-sack performance from Garrett may not even be asking a lot. He has a real chance to break the record in just 13 games.

With this combination of an all-time great pass rusher, and a sack-attractant offense, a couple of other records could be feasible as well. The single-game sack record for a player, set by Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in 1990, is seven. Garrett, who has sniffed that number this season, could get there against Tennessee.

Additionally, the Browns, who get after the quarterback as an entire defense, could reach the single-game sack record for a team. The record is currently 12, with five different defenses hitting that number since 1966. Cleveland came close just two games ago, recording 10 sacks as a defense against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If everything is clicking for the Browns on Sunday, it could be a record-breaking day for Myles Garrett and the defense.