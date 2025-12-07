Myles Garrett delivers blunt message to Browns as NFL sack record nears

All Myles Garrett wants to do is win, and in a perfect world, his quest to become the NFL’s all-time single season sack leader helps his Cleveland Browns get one.

As detailed by Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Garrett writes “25” on his wrist tape prior to every game. He told reporters this week that it’s been his goal for three years to reach 25 sacks in a season, which would break the current NFL record held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt with some room to spare.

“I had a dream where I had that written on my tape and I was gonna get 25,” Garrett said on Friday. “I feel like it’s meant to be.”

He’s well on his way to getting there, having already recorded 19 sacks over Cleveland's first 12 games this season. That’s a 27-sack pace over a 17-game regular season; though, Garrett would love to surpass the current benchmark of 22.5 as soon as possible, as both Strahan and Watt accomplished the feat in 16 games.

That shouldn't be a problem — especially with rookie Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans on deck this week. The Titans have given up an NFL-leading 48 sacks on the year, and when you accelerate Garrett’s pace by Cleveland’s last five games, his 17-game projection surges to 33.

Garrett insists that fans and the media are probably thinking about the sack record more than he is. He understands all the attention, though, and he had a perfect response when asked how he’d like his potential record-setting sack to look.

Myles Garrett doesn't care how or when his NFL sack record comes, as long as it comes in a Cleveland Browns win

It would surprise absolutely no one if Garrett ends the wait and records 3.5-plus sacks Sunday against the lowly Tennessee Titans. But Garrett made one thing clear: He doesn’t want the moment to be spoiled by a loss.

No image captured this 2025 Browns season better than Garrett sitting alone on the bench after sacking New England Patriots quarterback — and MVP favorite — Drake Maye a career-high five times… only to watch his team lose 32-13 at Gillette Stadium.

Garrett was an accomplished basketball player growing up, and has adopted some euro step and crossover moves into pass rushing repertoire over the years. Wherever he does break the NFL’s sack record, his No. 1 hope is that it comes in a win — LeBron James at the buzzer style.

“I don’t care how it looks, as long as I get it,” Garrett said. “I want it to look like a game-winner.”

At 3-9, the Browns haven’t had many opportunities to stack wins this season. Sunday could be the best opportunity remaining on the schedule, as even with rookie Shedeur Sanders starting at quarterback, the Browns are favored by 3.5 points at home.

Cleveland certainly has more than a puncher’s chance to achieve a once-in-a-lifetime moment at the end of another brutal year of football overall.