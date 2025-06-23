Myles Garrett gave the only response that made sense after Haliburton’s injury

During the first Game 7 the NBA Finals has seen since Cleveland came out on top nine years ago, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton went down with an Achilles injury in the first quarter that quickly shifted the intense drama of the game to numbness as one of the game's best young stars was down in pain. The Pacers were in the midst of one of the all-time magical runs, just one win away from a ring against a juggernaut after numerous miraculous wins despite nobody picking them to be there.

Haliburton had earlier been voted as the most overrated player in the league in a survey of players, and he more than proved that narrative false during this incredible run. As the engine of a high-powered, team-centric offense that keeps everyone engaged on both sides of the court, the Pacers were never out of a game with Haliburton at the helm because of his ability to quickly turn misses into easy looks on the other end.

For his historic run to end like this, playing on a calf strain that would have undoubtedly sidelined him had it been the regular season, is as awful as it gets. Instead of becoming immortalized and giving Indiana its first championship, he has to work back from a serious injury that puts his next season in jeopardy.

Myles Garrett offers support to Tyrese Haliburton following devastating injury

On his Instagram, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett shared the same reaction all of us had for the Pacers' star.

"Heart breaks for [Haliburton]... went out on his shield. Nothing but respect." Myles Garrett

With everything on the line, Haliburton knew his team needed him and decided to put them before himself despite the known risks. It's a shame this story couldn't end on a better note, but this Pacers' run will go down with some of the best that never were.

Garrett has shown us his willingness to lay everything on the line for his team as he played through severe leg pains in 2024 and continued to suit up despite the team's underwhelming 3-14 record. Hopefully, his heroism can be put to better use where he can flourish on the game's biggest stage like Haliburton had done for Indiana all postseason long.

