Myles Garrett had an awesome reply to fans mad about Browns draft pick

Normally, the Cleveland Browns upsetting the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and throwing a wrench in their AFC North title plans would be cause for celebration. However, fans looking toward the future and eyeing a new quarterback might not be too happy with how this victory impacts the long-term health of this franchise.

Shedeur Sanders and company pulled off a 13-6 upset victory, which gave the Browns their fourth win of the season. As a result, a team that came into the game poised for a top-three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has now fallen to No. 6 overall.

Fans thinking about the future may not be too thrilled with the fact that the Browns are now in an even more precarious situation as they try to find their next franchise quarterback. Garrett, however, was not going to let the Steelers claim the AFC North without putting up a fight.

“I’ll be dammed if I’mm just gonna go out there and lay down to another team just because we want some more draft picks. That’s just not me.”

Organizations may tank, but players never will, and Garrett isn't the only Browns player with this mentality.

Myles Garrett hits back at Browns fans who wanted to lose for draft position

While Garrett, who didn't record a sack as he chases the single-season record, was largely kept off the stat sheet, he believes that Pittsburgh's overcommitment to stop him led to the offense as a whole looking incredibly ineffective in Cleveland's victory.

The Browns' win dropped them to sixth in the draft order, which could make it tough to select the top prospects (Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Oregon's Dante Moore) in a weak quarterback class. However, Alabama's Ty Simpson is still up for grabs, and Sanders had some flashes.

The Browns have reasons to be optimistic about the future. With two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, some added financial flexibility, and a young core to build around, Cleveland will still be in a prime position to start turning things around shortly if Andrew Berry plays his cards right.

Tanking always puts players in a tough spot. Fans may want to lose, but players can't just lay down and throw a game to give the fans what they want. Garrett hasn't exactly dominated Pittsburgh in his career, and it had to feel nice to deal another blow to their chances of winning the North.