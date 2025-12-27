Like any professional sports league that includes fan voting for All-Star games, the NFL Pro Bowl Games are more of a popularity contest than a legitimate roster of the game’s best players.

The Cleveland Browns, for example, had two players selected to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster this year in defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward. Garrett was obviously a slam-dunk, as he stands one quarterback sack away from breaking the NFL’s all-time single season record of 22.5. Ward, however, hasn’t had his best year, at least not by his high standards, and hasn’t even been able to play lately due to a calf injury.

You could argue that Ward took the spot of a more deserving, up-and-coming corner, like Cincinnati’s D.J. Turner II, but conversations like that happen among fans every year. Browns fans would quickly counter that linebacker Carson Schwesinger was the biggest snub of all, as the expected Defensive Rookie of the Year has been lights out with stats that dwarf that of both Roquan Smith and first-timer Azeez Al-Shaair.

Schwesinger was among Cleveland’s four players who were named alternates for this year’s Games, joining RB Quinshon Judkins, TE Harold Fannin Jr., and safety Grant Delpit (special teamer).

When asked if this year’s rookie class takes pride in such recognition, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders sent the league a clear message on behalf of his teammates through the local media.

Shedeur Sanders’ latest comments signal confidence in Browns’ young core

After first lamenting Judkins’ recent leg and ankle surgeries that will keep him sidelined until at least the spring, Sanders answered the question in a way Browns fans will love to hear.

“They’re all deserving of it. I’m sure everybody’s excited for it. But the main goal is to make it be that undisputedly, you know? To make it where there’s no question, no anything. So it shows that we’re on the right track, but I think in the future, it will be better.”

Why are Browns fans so frustrated over yet another season that was lost before Christmas? Because the team actually has some high-end talent on the roster. Garrett and Ward are both among the greats at their respective positions over the past decade. Schwesinger and Fannin are both well on their way, based on their performances in Year 1. The Judkins-Sanders tandem has a chance to be something, if Browns brass decides to see it through.

Cleveland’s biggest problem right now isn’t talent — it’s having talent at the right positions. Quarterback, obviously, has been a major issue since the team went all-in on Deshuan Watson in 2022. This year’s roster noticeably lacked young talent and depth along the offensive line; the Browns’ depth chart at QB, offensive tackle and wide receiver left them facing an uphill battle from the start.

The Browns will enter yet another rebuild in 2026, one that could include some major leadership changes. They’ll still have some solid franchise pillars and young, up-and-coming stars to build around, and fans can only hope that Sanders’ words come to fruition in that regard.