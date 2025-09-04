Myles Garrett injury scare threatens to derail Browns before playing a snap

Heading into Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns are looking to ensure the slow starts by Joe Burrow and company only continue. But, to do that, the Browns are going to need to get in his face and make Burrow uncomfortable.

Luckily, the Browns have arguably the best defensive player in football. On the unlucky side of things, that player is now facing some uncertainty after Thursday's practice. Star pass rusher Myles Garrett sat out practice with what is being labeled a hip injury.

At this point, we are not quite sure what this means. Surely, if it was of the serious nature, we likely would have heard by now. And, with the way the Browns typically handle Garrett during the week, it very well could be nothing to worry about.

But, if this somehow winds up keeping Garrett on the sideline in Week 1, then the Browns will be facing an even steeper uphill battle.

The Browns stand zero chance against the Bengals without Myles Garrett

Cincy's defense luckily got Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart signed in time, and those two will be out there for the Bengals. But, that unit is still lacking talent, immensely. For the Browns to have a chance without Garrett, they'd have to see big games out of the likes of Joe Flacco and whichever running back winds up being the focal point.

Garrett finished last season number one in pressure rate in all of the NFL. The former Defensive Player of the Year was a one-man wrecking crew for the Browns defense, but that's just it. This Browns defense cannot do it without Garrett. While they have been able to survive in small stints without him, at times, they are still 4-11 without Garrett on the field.

The last time the Browns were without Garrett? It just so happened to be a game against these very same Cincinnati Bengals back in January of 2024. The Bengals won 31-14 and Burrow wasn't even playing in that one. It was Jake Browning who got the start for Cincinnati.

So, to say the Browns are hoping this is minor is an understatement. We'll keep fans posted with the latest as it comes in.