Myles Garrett makes his stance clear as sack record inches closer

Most NFL fans weren't watching the Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears to see whether the Browns would pull off an unlikely victory. Many weren't even tuning in to watch Shedeur Sanders' performance. They were waiting to see if Myles Garrett would break the all-time single-season sack record.

He didn't quite make history in Week 15, but he came close. Garrett tallied another 1.5 sacks on the day, giving him 21.5 on the season. Now, he's just a sack and a half away from breaking the record currently held by Michael Strahan (2001) and T.J. Watt (2021).

When asked about his pursuit of the record after the Browns' 31-3 loss, Garrett made his feelings clear.

Myles Garrett gets honest about his pursuit of the NFL's sack record

In his post-game press conference, Garrett was asked whether he feels that the sack record is in sight after his performance against the Bears. He kept his answer short and sweet, saying, "It's always been in sight."

The superstar defensive end's historic season has garnered plenty of attention, but he's absolutely right. He's always been a productive pass rusher, and his spot in the history books has been saved for quite some time. Whether it's by this record or something else, Garrett will always be known as one of the greatest defenders in NFL history.

For most players, sacks can be a fairly inconsistent statistic. A defender will hit double-digits one year and post quiet numbers the next. That's not the case for Garrett. He has now totaled at least 10 sacks in each of the last eight seasons. He's never come quite this close to breaking the sack record, but he has always been one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the league. With 122.5 sacks in his career, Garrett is already closing in on some of the most legendary defenders in league history.

The Browns may not have a playoff spot to play for as the season draws to a close, but Garrett certainly has the motivation he needs to dominate in the next three games. Still, he gave his teammates some extra motivation.

"You've got to build a stable foundation for the young guys, showing them that no matter what the record is, or what the score is, you gotta come out and be yourself. It didn't happen today, but teams have come back from worse."

While the single-season sack record has always been in his sights, it's closer than ever now. He has three games to get at least a sack and a half. The coming matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers won't be easy, but the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals should give Garrett the opportunity to break the record if he hasn't done so by then.