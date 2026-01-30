Myles Garrett’s record-breaking 2025 just changed how the NFL values defense

During the June 2025 OTA's, Jim Schwartz didn't mince words when he was asked about Myles Garretts' massive four year contract extension:.

"I really think Myles is going to have the best season of his career and has to, right? I've told him before — what's that Spider-Man quote? 'With great power comes great responsibility.' That's with the big contract, with the notoriety that came along with that... there’s always pressure in this league, but probably a little bit more so."

Flash forward to the end of the season. Garrett didn't just lead the defense this year, he set a new sack record and fundamentally changed how opponents had to call plays.



By finishing in the top 10 of ESPN's Seth Walder’s "real" MVP list, Garrett is finally receiving the national recognition that matches his historical production. Schwartz told us this was coming, and the "Real MVP" metrics now back it up.

The most productive season in NFL history

If Jim Schwartz provided the vision, Myles Garrett provided the historic results. While the term "MVP" is often debated, production like this is impossible to ignore. Garrett didn't just lead the league in 2025; he rewrote the record books in a way that should have made him a lock for the official MVP finalist list.

The crowning moment came in the fourth quarter of Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. After hitting tackle Orlando Brown Jr. with a move that left him in the dust, Garrett took down Joe Burrow for his 23rd sack of the year. That single play moved him past Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for the most sacks in a single NFL season.

Garrett’s 2025 campaign was a masterclass in dominance

The biggest critique of modern NFL records is the move to a 17-game season. Skeptics argue that Strahan’s 2001 record or Watt’s 2021 mark are more impressive because they were set in fewer games. The data for the 2025 season tells a different story: Garrett didn't need the extra time.

In fact, Garrett set the new NFL record of 23.0 sacks while actually seeing fewer opportunities to rush the passer than either Strahan or Watt. When you break down the "Real" MVP value, this is the metric that separates Garrett from the pack.

Player (Season) Sacks Double Team Rate (ESPN) Opponent Pass Snaps (ESPN) Efficiency (Sack Per Pass Play) Myles Garrett (2025) 23 57% 540 1 Sack per 23.4 Plays TJ Watt (2021) 22.5 15% 557 1 Sack per 24.7 Plays Michael Strahan (2001) 22.5 Not Available 567 1 Sack per 25.2 Plays

In addition to the above, some other accomplishments on the season include:

He reached the 100-career sack milestone earlier in the season, becoming the youngest player in league history to reach triple digits.

Beyond the sacks, he led the NFL with 33 tackles for loss and added 39 quarterback hits.

Seth Walder’s "Real" MVP rankings emphasize value relative to position, and when you look at these numbers, it is clear why Garrett is the only defensive player in the top 10. He didn't just win his matchups, he broke the sport for 18 weeks.

The Most Valuable Player on Defense

The traditional AP MVP award has become a de facto "Best Quarterback on a Top Seed" trophy. This is why, despite a historic 23-sack season, Garrett was not a finalist for the official honor. However, by placing Garrett in the top 10, Walder is acknowledging a truth that Schwartz has been preaching since he arrived in Cleveland: A truly elite edge rusher provides as much value as a high-level quarterback.

Schwartz didn't just want a great season from Garrett; he wanted a season that would define his legacy. With a new NFL sack record, another DPOY trophy on the mantle, and a top-10 "Real" MVP ranking, Garrett has surpassed even the loftiest expectations.

The national media is finally catching up to the reality in Cleveland. Myles Garrett isn't just the best defensive player in the league. He is quite literally one of the most valuable assets in the history of the sport.