Myles Garrett’s sack chase has Josh Allen joking (but not really)

There aren’t many quarterbacks in the NFL who are as dynamic and elusive as Josh Allen. He has the size to shake off defensive tackles, the speed to create outside the pocket and rush the ball himself, and the vision, arm strength, and accuracy to attack every blade of grass on the football field.

Sunday’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field may feel like an epic mismatch at first glance; the Bills are, of course, double-digit road favorites against the 3-11 Browns.

But it’s rare that one NFL game features two unicorns — and they’ll be on the field at the same time on Sunday with a ton at stake.

Allen will be trying to lead Buffalo to its fourth straight win, one that could clinch an AFC playoff berth. The Browns may have little to play for outside of pride at this point, but they do have Myles Garrett, this year’s sure-fire Defensive Player of the Year who stands 1.5 sacks shy of breaking the NFL’s all-time sack record for a single season.

Garrett keeps all NFL quarterbacks up at night, whether you’re the reigning MVP like Allen, or a recent No. 1 overall draft pick like Cam Ward or Caleb Williams.

There’s some added juice to this Bills-Browns matchup, though, as Allen would like nothing more than to watch the highlights of Garrett’s record-setting sack come against either Aaron Rodgers or Joe Burrow later in this season.

Josh Allen doesn’t want to be part of Myles Garrett’s ultimate highlight tape

When asked Wednesday by the local reporters in Buffalo if he’s thought about being a part of NFL history in Cleveland on Sunday, Allen chuckled and said he hadn’t.

He then gave Garrett the ultimate complement (in the best way possible).

“I do like highlight tapes,” Allen said, “but I don’t like being a part of other people’s highlight tapes.

I mean, he’s an absolutely tremendous football player. He’s one of the greatest of all time. He’s a force to be reckoned with. We’ve gotta be ready for everything they can throw at us, but you have to be aware of No. 95 at all times.

He’s the biggest guy out there. He’s the fastest guy out there. His ability to get off blocks, his motor, is higher than, really, anyone else that you’ll ever play. He can beat you with speed and power. I mean, he’s just the all-around football player.”

With all due respect to Allen and his greatness, he might have nowhere to hide on Sunday. Garrett has collected at least one sack in eight consecutive games, and a ridiculous 17.5 over that span alone; for context, Garrett has 21.5 sacks on the season, and the next player on that list is New York Giants edge Brian Burns — with 13.

Allen also can’t help himself. He’s a playmaker who’s at his best when he’s creating outside of the pocket. His tendency to run around with the football does lead to a lot of sacks, though. Entering Week 16, Allen’s been sacked 33 times on the season, which is tied for sixth-most in football.

The Bills have one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks, and that’s an area the Browns’ defense has struggled with in recent weeks. It’s possible this becomes a big James Cook day on the ground, especially if Buffalo builds an early lead.

No matter how you break it down, it’ll take something special for Allen and the Bills to avoid the one highlight tape that will one day follow Garrett to Canton.