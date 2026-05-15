Myles Garrett’s teammate made a claim that should terrify the Browns’ 2026 opponents

The Cleveland Browns have the best defensive player on the planet. Myles Garrett is on a tier of his own, which is why it only makes sense that other fan bases keep trying to come up with mock trades to lure him away from Cleveland.

The Browns have repeatedly made it loud and clear that they have no intention whatsoever of trading Garrett. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, and he should be quite happy with his financial compensation after landing a record-breaking extension in 2025.

Since Garrett's not going anywhere, fellow star Maliek Collins believes he's only getting started in Cleveland. In an appearance on Terron Armstead's "The Set" podcast, he claimed that Garrett still has an untapped layer to his game.

“Myles is incredible. I don’t even think he’s at his peak yet. He's got more. I can see him getting more. Dude's so raw. He's still got so much to grow into, too," Collins said.

Myles Garrett’s dominance may only be scratching the surface in Cleveland

Given what he just did last season, that should keep Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and whoever the Pittsburgh Steelers have under center up at night. Hell, that might be why Aaron Rodgers still hasn't made up his mind about whether to return or call it a career.

Garrett is coming off setting a record for the most sacks in a single season (23.0). He also tied his career-high with 60 total tackles (43 solo) and posted career bests in QB hits (39) and tackles for loss (33). Those ridiculous, video game-like numbers earned him a unanimous vote for Defensive Player of the Year, taking the award home for the second time in his career.

Unsurprisingly, Garrett's advanced stats also backed up his case as the creme of the crop. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 1 edge rusher in the game with a 92.7 grade, also logging the highest pass-rush grade (93.3) and recording 84 total pressures.

Garrett was one of the biggest advocates to keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in town, knowing that he helped him bring out the best in his game. That said, Mike Rutenberg should run a pretty similar system, and with an improved defensive unit with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, plus Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger taking a leap in year two, there's no reason to believe he can't be as dominant next season.

His otherworldly play hasn't always translated to success, and it's easy to understand when he's been frustrated with the team. Even so, if he does in fact have another level to reach, it's hard to think of a better place to get there than Cleveland.