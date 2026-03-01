New Brandon Aiyuk twist puts Browns back in play

Back in August of 2024, one in a series of diva wide receiver sagas was unfolding out West, and it had the Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry's attention.

The San Francisco 49ers were coming off their second heartbreaking defeat to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl; only this time, their No. 1 receiver was demanding a market-level contract. That was none other than Brandon Aiyuk, who was fresh off a season in which he hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards (17.9 average) with seven touchdowns.

What followed was a theatrical back-and-forth of muscle-flexing between player and team, involving social media posts, trade requests, fines, and the dreaded "hold-in." Complicating matters for the 49ers were the enormous contracts being inked by other wideouts league-wide, including Justin Jefferson ($40 million per year), CeeDee Lamb ($34M), A.J. Brown ($32M), and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30M). Aiyuk wanted to be paid commensurately with his peers, which led to acrimony between the parties.

The situation reached a point where trade discussions were being had with other franchises, and the Browns were said to be in the mix. A purported trade that would have sent Amari Cooper to San Francisco was nixed when Aiyuk expressed no interest in joining the Browns. At one time, Aiyuk himself fueled the rumor mill by posting a face-swap with then-Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, implying a trade to Pittsburgh was on the horizon.

Alas, as is the case with many of these contractual dramas, it was much ado about nothing. Aiyuk ultimately got his bag to the tune of a four-year, $120 million extension from the 49ers.

Most of the time, that would be the end of the story, but Aiyuk's story has a flair for the dramatic that only a wide receiver could love.

Aiyuk played seven games in 2024, notching a modest 25 receptions for 374 yards without a score. Then he suffered an ill-fated knee injury that included a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, wiping out the remainder of his season.

A strange vibe emanated from San Francisco all of 2025 regarding Aiyuk's recovery, and he wound up missing the entire season, with all the guarantees in his contract voided for not rehabbing with the team. The marriage has quickly careened toward an end in just 16 months.

Browns could revisit Brandon Aiyuk under new circumstances

The latest update comes from Adam Schefter, who said on the Pardon My Take podcast: "He'll be released on the first day of the new league year, I think."

This reopens a previously closed door for Berry and the Browns at just the right time.

There's a lot of complexity to the Aiyuk situation. With regard to his refusal to be traded to the Browns in 2024 — rejection has never thwarted Berry before. Remember, it was Berry who handed Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract after learning the Browns were the first team out of the Watson sweepstakes.

Berry continued this troubling trend when Myles Garrett — hellbent on getting out of Cleveland — went on a Super Bowl media tour, publicly announcing his trade request. That was until Berry doled out an unprecedented (at the time) four-year, $160 million contract to the superstar EDGE rusher. In short, Andrew Berry has a short memory for these kinds of things.

More importantly for the Browns, they're stuck between a rock and a hard place. They desperately need wide receiver help. They also have about three bucks of salary cap space and are standing by, like the rest of us, as the free-agent WR class gets thinner.

Enter Brandon Aiyuk. The Browns can't offer top dollar, but they can offer something Aiyuk desperately needs: opportunity. Still only 27 years old for two more weeks, Aiyuk should be in the prime of his career. His injury history coupled with his complicated contractual matters will naturally scare off some teams with options.

The Browns are not one of those teams. If they can convince Aiyuk to take a one-year, prove-it deal, both parties would equally benefit. Aiyuk would be joining one of the few teams in the NFL without a certified No. 1 receiver, meaning he'll get plenty of targets and chances to rebuild his value. The Browns will also gain a clearer evaluation of what they have at QB, with a proven wide receiver to get the ball to.

If we truly shift into a different football universe — where the Browns are favored rather than followed by dark clouds — Aiyuk will flourish and get a market-level deal in Cleveland where he can continue producing for years to come. Browns fans can dream, too.

The only way to win big is to roll the dice. Here's to hoping Andrew Berry gambles and wins big on Brandon Aiyuk.