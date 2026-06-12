Cleveland Browns fans have been hearing about how they will need to pick a new quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, especially if the current quarterback competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson doesn't move the needle. Several legitimate prospects could be available by the time next April rolls around, but a lot can happen in a year.

Right now, it's college quarterbacks like Arch Manning (Texas) and Dante Moore (Oregon) who are drawing the most attention. But several other quarterback prospects should get a lot of attention as they move through the upcoming college season.

One of those new names that's getting more attention by the day is Miami's Darian Mensah, formerly of Duke. He lit it up with the Blue Devils and is now taking his talents to Coral Gables, where he'll replace Arizona Cardinals rookie Carson Beck.

Miami lost in the National Championship Game back in January, and they are retooling for another title chance. Mensah is in an ideal situation now, where he will be around a squad far more talented than at Duke. That should help him pad his stats even more and expose him to national attention for better or for worse.

Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spinzone wrote about the Browns taking Mensah in his latest 2027 NFL Mock Draft at Pick No. 4 overall, saying this:

"Mensah was fantastic last year at Duke, throwing for nearly 284 yards per game, 34 touchdowns, and just six interceptions on a whopping 500 pass attempts," Bedinger wrote. "He's shown outstanding accuracy over his first two college seasons, completing 66.5 percent of his passes, but the pressure will be on now that he's transferred to Miami.

"Mensah will replace Carson Beck this year, and could very easily join that QB1 conversation with some of his very talented peers in this year's class."

Browns projected to take Miami QB Darian Mensah in new 2027 NFL mock draft

In this same mock draft, which Tankathon generated for NFL Spinzone, Bedinger had the other three teams ahead of Cleveland take quarterbacks as well, including Manning at No. 1 to the Miami Dolphins, Moore to the Arizona Cardinals, and Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State to the New York Jets.

Mensah has had a stellar college career already. He began his career at Tulane, where he threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns. More impressive was his 66 percent passing completion rate. He moved on to Duke last season, where he continued his excellent passing percentage (66.8). He also threw 34 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

Mensah helped Duke to an ACC Conference Championship win against Virginia and followed that up with a Sun Bowl victory against Arizona State. In that game alone, Mensah had a monster outing, throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Battle between Watson and Sanders taking shape in Cleveland

There's definitely a lot of hype about the talent surrounding the 2027 NFL Draft class, especially among quarterbacks, but like we've mentioned before, we have a season ahead, and many things could change with the quarterback landscape.

As we speak, Sanders and Watson are battling it out at the current Cleveland minicamp to see who new Browns head coach Todd Monken announces as his starter moving forward. That may go a long way toward determining if the team considers drafting a new quarterback in 2027.

Sanders is going into only his second season, and Watson is a seasoned vet who's trying to return from a serious Achilles injury. Time is what is needed in Cleveland. They have a new coach in Monken who will have to put his stamp on this team first, and that doesn't happen overnight.

While the idea of drafting a quarterback in 2027 sounds good to some, is that really what Monken and the rest of the organization are focused on? They are more likely to pay attention to all the things that help make this team better now.