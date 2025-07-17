NFL analyst gives hot & cold review of Browns' biggest offseason moves

The Cleveland Browns have had a quiet offseason on the heels of a disastrous 3-14 campaign in 2024. The majority of the moves made by the franchise seem to indicate that a rebuild is on the horizon, with the team prepared to take their lumps in 2025 as the endless search for a franchise quarterback continues.

One can look back to the free agency period, where the Browns made merely a ripple in the pond, signing modestly-priced veterans like Joe Flacco, Diontae Johnson, Cornelius Lucas, Maliek Collins, Jerome Baker, and Rayshawn Jenkins, among others. They also made cost-cutting moves in the termination of contracts for Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Juan Thornhill.

Another tell-tale sign was the approach taken on draft day. With Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter staring them in the face at #2 overall, the Browns decided to trade down, acquiring an additional first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2026 NFL Draft in the process.

Browns praised for trading down for haul instead of selecting Travis Hunter at No. 2

In a recent piece for ESPN, Seth Walder applauded the trade down, naming it the move he liked from the Browns' offseason:

"Most notably, they traded down on draft night, earning a quarterback haul from the Jaguars (who selected Travis Hunter), which gave the Browns an additional first-round pick in 2026, when they likely will be looking to draft a QB. They also took two midround QBs in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, giving them multiple chances at hitting a lottery ticket." Seth Walder

The view here is that the Browns most certainly made the right decision. While Hunter could turn out to be a perennial All-Pro player, elite cornerbacks do not move the needle to the extent a quarterback does. For the Browns to get out of the dumpster and become a legitimate competitor in the treacherous AFC North, they need to have a franchise quarterback.

With an additional first-round pick in their back pocket, the Browns have positioned themselves nicely to get one of the top signal-callers next year, should neither of their rookie dice-rolls on Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders pan out.

ESPN analyst doesn't think the Browns should have extended Myles Garrett

In the same piece, Walder also named the move he disliked, and while it might cause some stomach-churning for members of the Dawg Pound, the reasoning might be too sound to argue:

"Not every move fit into the rebuilding thesis -- most notably, the Garrett extension. I criticized the move at the time and feel the same now. This was a missed opportunity for Cleveland to turn Garrett -- a Browns legend but also heading into the latter half of his career -- into future assets. Instead, they handed Garrett a huge contract, burning his value in 2025 (and perhaps beyond) when the Browns aren't contenders. The Browns are not in a good cap position and could have used the financial savings, too." Seth Walder

Walder raises an astute point. Myles Garrett, who will turn 30 during the 2025 season, tried to force his way out of Cleveland with a trade request and a blazing media tour on Radio Row at the Super Bowl. At the time, Garrett insisted it wasn't about money; it was all about winning. Of course, he seemed to change course when the Browns offered him a contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Hypothetical trade hauls for Garrett indicate that the Browns could've gotten a whole lot of draft capital in return for him if they went full steam ahead into a complete demolition of their roster. The extension could turn out to be a mistake if the Browns aren't able to turn things around quickly.

Imagining a scenario where the Browns were able to enter this upcoming season with three first-round picks could be difficult to stomach, especially if the Browns win themselves out of position for a top-flight rookie quarterback.

The view here, however, is that the Browns didn't err in extending Myles Garrett. While he may be approaching the latter half of his career, there have been no indications that he is slowing down in any meaningful way. Having arguably the NFL's best defender on your team is hardly a bad thing.

Look no further than the Washington Commanders. The 2023 edition of the downtrodden Washington franchise limped to a 4-13 record and cleaned house afterwards. They selected Jayden Daniels #2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they shocked the world en route to an NFC Championship berth. The franchise had a 180-degree turnaround in just one season.

The point is, hitting on a quarterback is the single biggest deciding factor in becoming a winning franchise. If the Browns stumble through the 2025 season, as expected, they will most likely be selecting their quarterback of the future in the 2026 Draft. Would a rookie quarterback fare better with a supporting defense that featured Myles Garrett? Without a doubt.

While it is evidently a gamble not to sell high, if the stars align and the Browns find themselves with a franchise quarterback under center, a defense that features Garrett will do wonders for the team's fortunes.

Besides, if things were to go south even after a new quarterback is added to the mix, the Browns could always trade Garrett in the future. The first time it becomes financially palatable is after June 1, 2026, where they would gain $8.1 million in cap space with a trade, according to Overthecap - and while the value might be lower, it will have been worth it to keep all avenues to contention open.

