NFL did everything in its power to turn Browns’ favorable 2026 path into a gauntlet

The NFL’s full 2026 regular season schedule has officially been finalized, and for the Cleveland Browns, the whole thing feels like a brutal bait-and-switch.

Based on combined opponents' winning percentage from the 2025 season, the Browns entered the week with the weakest schedule in the NFL at .429. The situation got even better when the league announced this year’s nine-game international showcase, and Cleveland wasn’t included. In terms of total travel, the Browns will be in the air less than 30 of the NFL’s other 31 teams. They’ll travel significantly less than their AFC North rivals, as the Steelers, Ravens, and Bengals will all play games overseas this year.

Entering Thursday night’s schedule release, there was serious buzz around first-year head coach Todd Monken having no excuses entering Year 1, after the team dumped considerable resources into the offense, particularly the front five and wide receiver groups.

Well, so much for that. The NFL not only did Monken and the Browns no favors — it appeared to do everything in its power to litter the Browns' expected easy path with landmines.

The Browns’ favorable 2026 setup disappeared the second the schedule dropped

The closer you look at Cleveland’s 2026 schedule, the more that opponent win percentage stat seems like a total croc.

The month of September should be especially daunting. The Browns managed to draw back-to-back road trips to Florida to start the season, but neither will feel like a vacation. Cleveland opens in Week 1 against the ascending Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that won 13 games last season and went 7-1 in true regular-season home games. They then face Baker Mayfield and the veteran-laden Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, a matchup that could end up being embarrassing for GM Andrew Berry and the front office.

The Browns then get a 2025 playoff qualifier in the Carolina Panthers for their Week 3 home opener, only to turn around on a short week to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. That will be Cleveland’s first primetime game in over two years, but even at home, getting a bitter rival like Pittsburgh on a short week is less than ideal.

Cleveland will play consecutive road games in September, November, and December. They play three straight road games from Week 7 through Week 9. They do have one downhill stretch in the latter part of the schedule — four consecutive home games separated by a convenient Week 11 bye — but they may not have enough wins in the bank to fully take advantage.

There’s been some real buzz surrounding Cleveland’s offseason moves, from the Monken hire to free agency and April’s major draft haul. But schedule release day took some air out of that balloon, and for those rooting for a quarterback in a draft that’s still 340 days away, maybe that’s good news.

But for the diehard fans desperate to see the Browns put a winning product on the field? The chances of that changing in 2026 just took a significant dip.