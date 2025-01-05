NFL Draft order: Browns guaranteed a top 3 pick with loss to Ravens

Cleveland has officially ended their season with a record of 3-14. After one of their worst years since going 0-16, and arguably after having an even worse season than that given the expectations for them entering the year, the Browns are finally done with the regular season.

That means that the major work left ahead of them, including locating a free agent quarterback to bring in during the offseason, potentially drafting a quarterback in addition to several other high caliber players, and making some tough cap space related decisions before 2025, has begun.

First things first: the NFL Draft is just three months away, and Cleveland has several needs to fill as they try to salvage what's left of the prime in Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, Jerry Jeudy, and Nick Chubb. The draft is an excellent place to start this time around, as they'll be guaranteed a top three pick after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

Updated NFL Draft order after Browns lose to Ravens in Week 18

Team Record Cleveland Browns 3-14 New England Patriots 3-13 Tennessee Titans 3-13 New York Giants 3-13 Jacksonville Jaguars 4-12 Carolina Panthers 4-12 New York Jets 4-12 Las Vegas Raiders 4-12 Chicago Bears 4-12 New Orleans Saints 5-11 San Francisco 49ers 6-10 Indianapolis Colts 7-9 Dallas Cowboys 7-9 Arizona Cardinals 7-9 Miami Dolphins 8-8 Cincinnati Bengals 8-8 Atlanta Falcons 8-8 Seattle Seahawks 9-7

As of now, so immediately after the Browns dropped to 3-14 thanks to their loss to the Ravens, they're set to pick first overall in the draft. That will very likely change - the Patriots are playing the Buffalo Bills in their Week 18 game, and the Titans are squaring off with the Houston Texans for theirs. One or both would have to win for the Browns to move up to the second or first overall spot.

With the Bills seemingly not resting their starters and with the Texans still fighting for seeding in the AFC, neither the Patriots nor the Titans seem primed to shock the world with wins. Still, a third overall pick is extremely high for Cleveland, and it'll grant them a ton of leverage headed into the offseason.

There's always a chance that the Browns will trade their pick away for a plug and play star ahead of 2025. If they want to grab a much more proven offensive lineman, for example, or be able to trade for a quarterback that's a better bet than the seemingly weak QB class set to be available in 2025, it's possible with a third overall pick.

But, if they keep the pick, they have a shot at taking someone like Cam Ward, Mason Graham, Abdul Carter, or Will Campbell to inject youth into their offensive or defensive line, and into their quarterback room that's set to become a very competitive space this offseason.

