NFL exec says what Browns fans were already thinking about Bengals’ splash signing

NFL rivalries are delightful. For every single team in the league, you can find something to needle an opposing fan about no matter their fandom. It makes the games that much more enjoyable when your favorite team steals a win from one of its divisional foes you've come to loathe.

As for the team that shares the state of Ohio with the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals have been flying under the radar as one of the NFL's most dysfunctional franchises for a long time. Their back-to-back top-five draft pick hits of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in 2020 and 2021 created the illusion that the decision-makers in charge know what they're doing. In reality, the Bengals are basically just the offensive version of the Browns.

A high-powered offense is only as valuable as a defense that can get a few stops. Joe Burrow can put up 4,900 yards and 43 TDs (like he did in 2024) and still find himself on the couch with the Brownies come playoff time. Perhaps if the Browns and Bengals joined forces, they'd create an unstoppable team. As long as that remains out of the realm of possibility, the rock-throwing from glass houses must commence.

Anonymous NFL exec 'cringes' at Bengals' biggest free agent addition

The Bengals decided to wade into the treacherous waters of free agency in the 2026 offseason and make a big splash on defense. Their big-ticket purchase? Former Seattle Seahawk Boye Mafe, a backup EDGE rusher for the 2025 Super Bowl champions who parlayed playing 50 percent of the defensive snaps (with a whopping two sacks) into a three-year deal worth $60 million.

If that sounds rich, it's because it is. The Athletic's Mike Sando canvassed his NFL executive sources to gather some opinions about other teams' offseason moves. The Bengals' decision to sign Mafe got a harsh reception.

"Mafe is a lesser player than [Malcolm] Koonce, who the Raiders signed (for $11 million per year, compared to the $20 million that Mafe commanded),” an exec told Sando. “Mafe makes me cringe because he is really a DPR (designated pass rusher) who does not play the run at all."

The 2025 Bengals were at one point on pace to break the NFL record for points allowed in a season. They "improved" to finish with the league's 30th-ranked defense, allowing a whopping 28.9 points per game. They also allowed the league's most rushing yards (2,500), so it's a good thing they signed a designated pass rusher who doesn't play the run.

Obviously, this is all music to Browns fans' ears. When Quinshon Judkins runs roughshod over the Bungles, fans can remember this moment and smile.

The Bengals represent a cautionary tale of why having the quarterback is only half the battle. Too many NFL general managers have coasted by because they have a franchise QB that masks their ineptitude. Bengals fans know this all too well. The Buffalo Bills also come to mind.

Whether the Browns have their franchise QB of the future under contract right now or not, there is something to be learned from their only slightly more successful AFC North counterparts. Getting the quarterback position right is paramount — as long as there's infrastructure for that player to be successful.

The Browns' 2026 NFL Draft class will be crucial in determining whether Deshaun Watson (ugh), Shedeur Sanders, or their eventual QB of the future will make real noise. Even though it may sting to not have that position figured out right now, the Browns are building something fierce.

Once we have a definitive answer, the AFC North, including the Cincinnati Kittens, will be on notice.