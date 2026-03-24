Todd McShay just gave Browns fans a reason to stop rooting for losses

In recent years, the tanking craze has taken over professional sports. It's gotten so bad, in fact, that NBA commissioner Adam Silver is on the verge of changing the rules to the draft lottery because of blatant violations of game integrity and competitiveness. For all of the talk of tanking, there are very few success stories to justify how championed the concept has become.

The Cleveland Browns have long been a doormat in the NFL, and the frustration from fans is sensible and warranted. The crushing reality is that it's incredibly hard to build a consistent winner in the NFL without a QB.

While folks have seemingly become resigned to the idea that the only way to get a franchise quarterback is to tank, the latest bit of 2027 draft intel should change that thinking.

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay made waves when he claimed the 2027 class of quarterbacks could be historic and "maybe the best ever."

.@McShay13 believes the 2027 QB class could be "historic" and "maybe the best ever" 👀



- Arch Manning

- Dante Moore

- Julian Sayin

- Brendan Sorsby

- LaNorris Sellers

- Trinidad Chambliss

- Jayden Maiava

- CJ Carr



"There could be eight 1st-rounders next year, it's that loaded." pic.twitter.com/MoNSjKLM9g — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 22, 2026

We won't fault McShay — even a grown man can be a prisoner of the moment. It would be incredibly difficult to top the 1983 quarterback class, which featured three Hall of Famers in Dan Marino, John Elway, and Jim Kelly. The 2004 class is also incredibly stout, with three possible if not likely Hall of Famers between Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Philip Rivers. The takeaway for Browns fans should be the same nonetheless.

A loaded 2027 QB class could give the Browns options without tanking

2026 should be a breath of fresh air for Browns fans. For one, the team has continued to slowly but surely crawl out of the Deshaun Watson-sized crater they careened into in 2022. The suffering is almost over as it relates to his contract, and the team has finally replenished their draft capital. Along the way, they've built a young core that can lead the Cleveland Browns for the foreseeable future.

There remains some hope of a sophomore leap from Shedeur Sanders. If that doesn't happen, however, the Browns will be able to grab a top-tier prospect in 2027, no matter how many games they win in 2026. The beauty of an incredibly strong draft class at the quarterback position is that there will be opportunities for trading up if the Browns fall in love with a prospect out of their organic draft position.

With eight potential franchise passers (according to McShay), even if the Browns overachieve to an unlikely playoff berth — with middling quarterback play — they can package together some picks to get their guy. The 2026 draft was cruel to QB-needy teams, as the lone surefire prospect was Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. History is actually pretty encouraging on this front.

Some recent examples of similar draft classes put the whole concept into perspective. In 2024, the top three selecting teams went with QBs (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye). The class was so strong that the Broncos were able to still get Bo Nix at pick 12.

The 2020 class was supposed to be even better, featuring the likes of Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and Jalen Hurts. Burrow went first, Tua fifth, Herbert sixth, Love 26th, and Hurts 53rd.

Even the 2018 class that Browns fans remember oh so clearly featured quite a few franchise QBs. Between Baker Mayfield (first), Sam Darnold (third), Josh Allen (10th), and Lamar Jackson (32nd) — this class could produce at least two Hall of Famers as things look now.

The point is, Browns fans get to watch in 2027 without this hovering phantom over their shoulder tempting them to root for the team to lose. Crashing and burning is not a prudent strategy. Browns fans — of anyone — should know that.

The 2026 Cleveland Browns are much more talented and complete than they've been the last several years. The AFC North does feature the powerhouse Ravens, but the question marks surrounding the Steelers and Bengals are legitimate. If the Browns see development from some of their young stars, a playoff run is not out of the question.

If Shedeur Sanders proves to be a needle-mover in 2026, the rest is gravy. If the Browns still have reservations at the quarterback position, they'll have no shortage of intriguing options in the 2027 NFL Draft.