The crushing mistake Browns GM Andrew Berry can't afford to repeat in 2026 NFL Draft

Fans always hear from NFL decision-makers that building through the draft is of paramount importance. The Cleveland Browns' general manager, Andrew Berry, is no different. Forgive fans, though, for being wary when he treats draft picks with all the caution of a toddler.

Draft picks are a lot like money. Not the easiest to acquire, but temptingly easy to waste. I went into the lab and gathered some draft data over the last five seasons to paint a clearer picture of how each team values their draft choices, and the results for the Browns were less than surprising.

The Browns ranked 23rd in the league with 37 draft choices between 2021–2025. While their average draft choice of 124.5 ranks eighth, their lesser volume of selections dulls the impact of their picks. While there is no surefire way to be successful in the NFL, there is a telling trend among the teams who've done the most winning over the last five seasons.

In order to turn things around in Cleveland, Andrew Berry must change his draft approach

Of the 10 winningest franchises over the last five seasons, eight of them are in the top half of the league in terms of draft picks used. The significance of the NFL Draft cannot be overstated. Despite the fact that the majority of these teams have a higher average draft pick, their success on the field is evidence of an effective strategy.

The Browns have placed a premium on their Day 2 selections, as they've used the fourth-most such selections over this time period. Conversely, they've had the second-fewest first-round picks (thanks a lot, Deshaun Watson) and the 22nd-most Day 3 picks. This is the thinking fans have when they critique a trade for someone like Tytus Howard.

While Howard is an adequate player in the grand scheme of things, the Browns could've found an equal player in free agency without surrendering precious draft capital. When someone states that it's "just a fifth-round pick," they're ignoring a simple truth. The fifth-round pick is actually a 21 or 22-year-old prospect who will receive a bargain-level contract for four years.

It's hard to hit on a draft pick like that, though not impossible. The upside of getting a plus-starter at that price point, though, is immeasurable. Think of the powerhouses built by the 49ers with Brock Purdy on a seventh-round contract or the aerial masterpiece the Rams have with Puka Nacua on a fifth-round contract.

The idea going forward for Berry and Co. should be clear. Making trades should not be forbidden. As the draft approaches, though, Berry should be fervently seeking out opportunities to add more draft picks to his arsenal. The more cracks at the plate theoretically equal more chances at hitting a home run.

Andrew Berry's unbecoming habit of throwing away draft picks for veteran players should be a thing of the past. The future of the Cleveland Browns is at stake, and there's one thing Berry can do to give this franchise a fighting chance to get out of the basement: make the picks.