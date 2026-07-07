NFL execs just confirmed what Browns fans have long believed about Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns traded away Myles Garrett this offseason, but they still have one of the best defenders in the league. That defender is Denzel Ward. The veteran corner is a quiet star and undoubtedly one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

He once again got that recognition in ESPN’s annual position rankings, where league execs, coaches, and scouts rank the top 10 players at each position. For the corners, Ward was ranked No. 7, four spots down from his No. 3 ranking a year ago. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who orchestrates the annual survey, made it clear that Ward didn’t have any slippage in his play, but the voting this year was just extremely close with so many elite corners in the league.

Fowler also adds quotes from some of the voters, and one quote about Ward will stand out for Browns fans, because it’s an argument they have been making for years. An NFL personnel evaluator said, “If Ward played in Kansas City or New England, he'd be the talk of the NFL,” before adding that the Cleveland corner doesn’t get the credit he should.

"If Ward played in Kansas City or New England, he'd be the talk of the NFL. He doesn't get the credit he should. Twitch or closing speed, there's no one better. He closes faster than anyone I've ever seen. In coverage, that is a special trait."

Denzel Ward has become underrated playing for Browns

Fans in Cleveland have been making this argument for years. Since Ward was drafted by the Browns in 2018, he has been one of the best corners in the NFL. The veteran defender has gotten that recognition, making five Pro Bowl teams, but he rarely gets the full praise for just how good he really is.

One reason why is that he doesn’t have a boisterous personality, or a loud play style, but the biggest reason why is that he has spent his entire career in Cleveland, on a team that has had two winning seasons in Ward’s eight years. While Myles Garrett suffered from the same fate, Ward became a bit more overlooked, because success at corner is quiet by nature.

There has been talk this offseason about possibly sending Ward to a contender, but the corner has remained committed to his hometown team, and the Browns have also emphasized that they aren’t looking to move all their elite players. While that could always change, Ward is heading towards another season in Cleveland, and his teammates will be responsible for helping him get the credit he deserves.