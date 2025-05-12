Every year, the NFLPA hosts the Rookie Premiere event to help rookies connect with potential brand partners shortly after their NFL careers have begun. With the recent lack of draft picks, the Browns didn't have any representatives from the 2024 class.

The vast majority of players invited every year are quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and tight ends, along with a few of the top-end talents at other positions. This year, Abdul Carter and Mykel Williams are the only defensive players or linemen attending.

The event will be sponsored by Panini for one final time and take place from May 14-17 in Los Angeles. Players will be available to sign memorabilia and take pictures, as the NFLPA calls it "their first major business immersion." In 2023, each player reportedly signed at least 4,000 autographs throughout the course of the event.

“NFLPA Rookie Premiere gives our partners a rare chance to meet the next generation of stars not just through the draft buzz, but through real conversations and real connections,” NFL Players Inc. President Matt Curtin said. “Over the weekend, you see who these rookies really are – their energy, their personality, their drive – and it sparks ideas for how to build with them. This class already understands the power of their personal brand, and Rookie Premiere helps turn that into lasting business relationships.”

NFL handpicks three Browns' draft picks for exclusive event

The NFLPA officially announced which 42 players will be attending the 2025 iteration of the event. Cleveland will have three rookies attending the event, tied with the Giants for the most of any team.

In attendance for the Browns will be running back Quinshon Judkins, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Although Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger were their first two selections, the NFLPA says they pick players based on factors like college performance, draft status, position, and marketability. While Graham and Schwesinger have the draft position and college performance, they both play some of the least glorified positions in the sport to the public.

It's no surprise to see Judkins get invited, as he was a workhorse back on a championship team who ended up as a top-40 pick. While Sanders ended up sliding to pick 144, he is easily one of the most popular players in the class, evidenced by having the third-best-selling jersey among all rookies.

Since rookie minicamp just wrapped up this past weekend and OTAs aren't scheduled to start until May 27th, these three rookies will be able to explore the business side of the game without falling behind in the offseason program.

