NFL insider answers key cap question about Browns and Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have a Myles Garrett problem.

That's a tough position to be in after such an incredible 2024 season from the All Pro defender, who has decided after eight years with the Browns to publicly ask off the team. After a 3-14 season and no answers presented to him yet that have satisfied his hunger to win in 2025 and beyond, Garrett is officially seeking a trade. And, that's almost impossible for the Browns to honor.

That's because of their current cap space situation, which is set to worsen if they do trade Garrett this offseason. Given the massive cap hit they'd take on by trading him, Cleveland isn't incentivized to force a deal to happen - even if it means sacrificing access to more draft picks in 2025.

According to Dan Graziano, that's exactly why the team seems primed to move him after the draft, not before.

NFL analyst answers cap question regarding Browns and Myles Garrett's trade request

Graziano, a senior NFL analyst with ESPN, wrote up an entire offseason piece which answers all 32 teams' questions regarding their cap space. The Browns are heading into the offseason with some of the worst cap space in the league, which makes moving on from Garrett difficult to swallow.

So, Graziano answered the biggest question related to their cap space this offseason: how can the Browns make a Garrett trade work with them being so deep in the red?

"Basically just wait. If the Browns ever do get to the point where they decide to trade Garrett, the only way to make it work cap-wise is to do it after June 1," explained Graziano. "Trading Garrett now would result in a dead money hit of more than $36 million, much higher than the roughly $19.7 million he'd count against the cap if he were on their 2025 roster."

This is the best bet for the Browns this offseason if they wish to make any other moves in free agency, added Graziano. The team still has to re-sign Nick Chubb, and potentially try to retain other key free agents like Elijah Moore, Devin Bush and Nick Harris. So, waiting until after the draft seems like their only option because the hole they've dug themselves, cap wise.

Cleveland isn't wanton for draft picks in 2025. They have an extra third rounder thanks to the trade involving Amari Cooper last season, and they have a No. 2 overall pick they can either use on an elite player or use as leverage in a trade for a veteran this offseason. Waiting to move on from Garrett would likely cost them a pick this year, but add to their pool for 2026 and beyond.

