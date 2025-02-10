NFL insider offers latest Browns-Myles Garrett trade update after Super Bowl 59

If Cleveland Browns fans were looking for any new tidbits on the Myles Garrett trade request, they'd be sad to see that there's been essentially no movement by either side since Super Bowl 59 wrapped.

After what was ironically one of the best Super Bowl performances to have showcased the importance of a dominant defensive player - or four - it sounds like the Browns are standing firm on their stance: they are not entertaining any deals for their All Pro defender.

Garrett, a 29 year old pass rusher directly in his prime, is still not rescinding his request, though. He's expected to do whatever he needs to do in order to make the trade happen, despite some objections from fellow star David Njoku and despite Cleveland truly just missing a competent quarterback and offensive line to lead a very talented roster.

Latest Browns intel shows front office is standing firm

According to Bleacher Report NFL insider and senior reporter James Palmer, Cleveland's front office has heard and seen everything Garrett has done to try and force his way off of the Browns and onto a team he considers a contender. Unfortunately for him, and according to Palmer, that isn't working for Cleveland's top brass.

"They are still dug in that they are not going to trade him," according to Palmer during his post-Super Bowl livestream. That's more of the same from the Browns, who have been adamant about not taking calls on the former Defensive Player of the Year.

That's a valid stance to take, especially considering that it's clear to all football fans now just how important a pass rushing defense is for winning championships. Cleveland's nowhere near winning a title, but it wasn't that long ago that they made it into the postseason - in 2023, all they needed was a good quarterback to lead them there, and that's exactly what they need in 2025 to succeed.

That might not be enough for Garrett, though. According to previous reports about his request, it seems he decided to make it public because he was unsatisfied with what the front office proposed to do to avoid a rebuild. It remains to be seen exactly what their plan is, but it's possible it had something to do with their plans at quarterback.

The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's possible they'll either use that on a quarterback or use it in a trade for one. Given their cap space restrictions, the latter feels a lot more possible. Given the thin trade market at quarterback, recently "bolstered" by Aaron Rodgers' addition to the pool, Garrett might be wary of that being the way out of mediocrity.

