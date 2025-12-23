Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is just five starts into his NFL career, but he’s at the center of a ton of conversation.

Both locally, in Cleveland, and nationally, in the sports world, Sanders is the genesis of a lot of analysis, content, and debates. Everyone has an opinion on how his career is unfolding, his play, and what his future in the NFL should be.

With so many people quick to share their thoughts, one NFL insider is cautioning Browns fans to consider the accuracy of what they’re hearing about Sanders from local media. During a Monday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN analyst Peter Schrager called the Shedeur Sanders conversation in Cleveland fascinating. The reason why is that Schrager believes a lot of voices in the discussion are trying to balance their own opinions, what fans want, and which direction the franchise may also be leaning.

That makes it tough to know what’s real.

"The Shedeur Sanders conversation in Cleveland is fascinating right now..



I think he's playing very well" ~ @PSchrags #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pOC4Pf1Bwh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 22, 2025

Shedeur Sanders’ future with Browns is still undecided

While it’s clear that a number of agendas and narratives are being pushed, Schrager says he has talked to people in Cleveland, and he doesn’t have any assurance that Sanders will be the quarterback moving forward, despite the rookie quarterback playing well. Truthfully speaking, it’s a good chance that nobody knows what Sanders’ future is, not even the Browns.

The reality is these convoluted discussions will likely be going on into the spring, as Cleveland tries to make a decision. One reason things are so complicated is because Sanders and the Browns are being asked to do the impossible. The rookie quarterback is being asked to be perfect, by critics outside the building, and Cleveland is being asked to determine the rookie’s NFL future after a handful of starts. While both are impossible, those are the circumstances for both sides.

That's also why a resolution is months away. Regardless of how Sanders plays in the final two games, drafting a quarterback will be an option for the Browns.

The franchise must decide if it wants to bet on a prospect, or Sanders. Further complicating that decision is that Cleveland’s decision-makers may not even be in place yet. The Browns could have a new head coach or new general manager, or both, by the time the draft rolls around.

With so many moving parts, it makes sense that the conversation around Sanders is chaotic, so fans just have to wait and see what will happen.