NFL roster rankings show how disrespected Browns are despite solid offseason

The Cleveland Browns made a bunch of changes within the organization this offseason that involved the coaching staff and roster. They had a clear mission — bolster the offensive line and add playmakers in the offseason.

The Browns achieved that mission, but that still has not gotten them the respect. The Athletic's Austin Mock released an article where he ranked all 32 teams following the NFL Draft. The model he used had multiple metrics and projections, which had the Browns come in at No. 29. Teams like the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are ahead of Cleveland, which is certainly questionable.

The Athletic's rankings on the Browns are questionable

Last season, the Browns were seventh in the NFL in sacks allowed (51). That was a huge problem for this team, and they answered the call. In free agency, they signed Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, and re-signed Teven Jenkins. They doubled down in the draft, taking Spencer Fano.



Cleveland then double-dipped at receiver, nabbing KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. And on paper, this offense has taken a massive step forward. That's without mentioning them getting safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round, who many believed was going in the first round. Todd Monken is the new head coach, and he's found success in the NFL recently as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.

Mike Rutenberg is also the new defensive coordinator, replacing Jim Schwartz. Although those are big shoes to fill, the nucleus of Cleveland's defense is there, led by Myles Garrett. The biggest knock on the Browns' roster comes at the quarterback position.

It looks like Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will compete for the starting job, with Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green as other names in the room. Despite the most important position in football currently unresolved, the Browns are a better roster than both the Raiders and Titans.

Those two clubs also have new head coaches, but have unanswered questions surrounding them as well. For the Raiders, will the defense hold up, and can their receivers make an impact despite there not being a big addition made to the room?



As for the Titans, will Cam Ward step up, and do they have enough weapons to consistently be a productive offense? The New York Giants are another team that has potential, but has several questions that need answers.

The Browns are in a similar boat compared to these teams, but they certainly took massive strides to improve their roster. There's a world where Cleveland is in the middle of the pack next season if they get average quarterback play. General manager Andrew Berry did a great job adding talent to the roster, but they were still disrespected in this ranking from The Athletic.