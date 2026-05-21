NFL writer's 'best-kept secret' for Browns may not stay a secret much longer

Entering his rookie season, Harold Fannin Jr. seemed to be an intriguing prospect for the Cleveland Browns. He was fresh off a historic season at Bowling Green and looked to be a player who could give Cleveland a spark at the tight end spot.

He responded and then some. Fannin was regularly a go-to target for Cleveland’s quarterbacks, and he should only get better in the years to come as he continues to develop as an NFL player.

Considering Fannin was one of the clear bright spots for the Browns on offense last season, it won’t surprise Browns fans if he has another impressive season in 2026. But he still may be flying a bit under the radar to some.

In his piece highlighting the "best-kept secret" for NFL squads entering OTAs this year, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report expressed how Fannin crushed it last season despite being overshadowed by first-round tight ends Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren.

"Last season, Fannin ranked second among rookie tight ends with 72 receptions and 731 receiving yards — eighth among all tight ends, respectively. His six touchdown grabs tied for the most. With David Njoku's departure in free agency, Fannin's role will only increase during his second season."

Bleacher Report's best-kept secret for Cleveland isn't a secret at all to Browns fans

As Sobleski alluded to, Fannin is not necessarily going to be coming out of nowhere the way he did last season, but he still may not be the biggest household name out there. Those things aside, Fannin will be a key Browns weapon to watch in 2026 and beyond.

Fannin's high-end production in 2025 was no small feat, especially considering Cleveland’s inconsistencies — to put it lightly — at quarterback. Fannin broke Cleveland’s record for receptions for a rookie with those 72 grabs, and clearly, he's just getting started.

Fannin should be a reliable security blanket for the Browns with his ability to work the middle of the field and produce yards after the catch. He posted a YAC average of 4.9 yards per reception as a rookie. His toughness, strength, and ability to wiggle away from tacklers make him difficult for defenders to get on the ground.

Cleveland will introduce new weapons into the fold this year after selecting wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. Both of those players should factor in heavily at wideout, and both could see their share of targets next season and for the foreseeable future.

But with David Njoku now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, Fannin, who turns 22 in July, is Cleveland’s long-term future at tight end. He's a player head coach Todd Monken and company will continually emphasize in the offense going forward. Fannin only got better as the 2025 season wore on, and that should hold true in 2026 as Monken installs his system.

Needless to say, while Fannin might not have the same pub as the aforementioned Loveland or Warren, he will not be a stranger to many as the 2026 season moves along. Fannin proved to be a dynamic weapon for the Browns, and better offensive line play and a more legitimate supporting cast this coming year should open up more room for him to excel.

Best kept secret? Not for long.