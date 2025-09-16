Nick Chubb's Monday Night Football breakout could make Browns look much worse

The Cleveland Browns got nearly a decade of high-end performance out of standout running back Nick Chubb, but a serious knee injury and an underwhelming stint after he returned last year proved to be enough to convince this front office to part ways with the former Pro Bowler.

Seeking a chance to get some solid playing time with a playoff team, Chubb signed with the Houston Texans. With a Joe Mixon injury making him the lead dog in the backfield, Chubb has rewarded Houston for putting their trust in him despite his injuries.

Chubb looked like his old self against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though he didn't lead the Texans to a win, Chubb did have a 25-yard touchdown run that looked like classic Cleveland Chubb while also making plays as a receiver thanks to a 27-yard screen pass.

Even if Chubb doesn't blow anyone out of the water with his stats, he is looking as hard-charging as ever in Houston. This could be yet another personnel move that Cleveland messed up.

Chubb has performed so well in tandem with rookie Woody Marks that it seems hard to envision a scenario in which Mixon comes back and receives nearly all of the carries. Chubb is earning himself more money by the day, which makes the Browns seem like an impatient team who gave up on him with some gas left in the tank.

The Browns went for a cheaper option in trying to replace him, relying on homegrown back Jerome Ford before drafting Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Judkins has been mired in concerning legal trouble for the last six months, while Sampson has just 2.2 yards per carry after two games.

Even though the Texans are even with the Browns at 0-2, there is a difference between a team that lost on a few backbreaking plays in close games against two playoff teams and a Cleveland squad that is coming off getting completely annihilated by the Ravens in Week 2.

The Browns may not be an elite offense if they swapped Chubb into the lineup in place of Sampson and others, but if he thrives behind a Texans team that isn't giving him an amazing offensive line, some irritated fans might ask questions about Stefanski's running back plan.