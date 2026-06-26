Nick Wright delivered a Bengals reality check Browns fans will love

Despite all the hype and admittedly undeniable talent, Joe Burrow has a 4-6 career record against the Cleveland Browns. He has been mostly solid in those matchups, but not nearly as efficient as against other teams.

For years, the Bengals have gone through the same cycle. The media hypes them up in the offseason, Burrow says they're under pressure to return to the Super Bowl, and poor coaching or injuries get in their way.

This time, they've finally addressed their mediocre defense to ensure Burrow won't have to do all the heavy lifting on his own. However, some pundits continue to talk about them as Super Bowl contenders, and that might be a bit too aggressive.

That's why longtime national sports personality Nick Wright has finally had enough. Talking on First Things First, the pundit urged his colleagues to stop giving the Bengals so much credit.

“I am stunned at how much attention they are getting,” Wright said. “It’s been 4 years since they have played in a playoff game.”

The Bengals still have more questions than their offseason hype suggests

Granted, the Bengals finally chose to do something about their defensive woes. The additions of Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, and Cashius Howell were all solid moves on paper.

Burrow can't seem to stay on the field, though. The former No. 1 overall pick has missed at least seven games in three of his six years in the league, including nine last season.

The Bengals' trip to the Super Bowl looks more like a flash in the pan with every year that passes, yet for whatever reason, they continue to draw all the hype and offseason buzz. That might be the Joe Burrow effect, but there's simply no objective way to justify it.

This is just another example of how media bias often shapes narratives. The Browns know that pretty well, as they continue to be considered bottom-feeders, regardless of the moves they make, the coaches they hire, or their easy schedule.

The Bengals are entering a make-or-break season. Head coach Zac Taylor could lose his job if he falls short of the goal again.

Notably, Todd Monken's team might have something to do with that, as the Browns will close out the season with a road date with their divisional rivals. Knocking them out of playoff contention in their own building would be so sweet. What will the media say then?