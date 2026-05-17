The Bengals may have finally fixed the weakness the Browns exploited for years

For years, the Cincinnati Bengals have looked like pretenders more than contenders. The Cleveland Browns have historically had Joe Burrow's number, with the former No. 1 overall pick sitting on a 4-6 all-time record in the head-to-head matchup.

That's why, after watching the Bengals repeatedly shoot themselves in the foot with slow starts and defensive collapses, the rest of the league might finally be ready to change their tone on Zac Taylor's team. They've been ultra-aggressive this offseason, and they're finally focusing on defense.

According to FanSided insider Jason La Canfora, the word around the league is that the Bengals may have reinforced their defense to a playoff-caliber level. Of course, that spells trouble for Todd Monken's team.

"The days of scoring 35 points or more only to lose seem over," La Canfora noted. "The additions of Lawrence plus defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, with edge Boye Mafe, alters the entire landscape at the line of scrimmage. And they improved depth at corner and edge with day two selections. 'Their defensive line might be the most improved unit in the league,'" one GM told the insider.

The Bengals quietly became a much bigger problem for the Browns

The Bengals traded for Dexter Lawrence, signed Jonathan Allen, Kyle Dugger, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, Ja'Sir Taylor, and drafted Cashius Howell and Tacario Davis. That's eight major additions and at least five potential starters for their ever-struggling defense.

The Browns also went to great lengths to bolster their offense this offseason, but they will have a new offensive system, multiple rookies, and major questions at quarterback. As much as this team should put more points on the scoreboard, the Bengals might make life more difficult. Granted, their revamped offensive line should still buy whoever is behind center some time in the pocket, but this isn't a good omen for their two regular-season matchups.

For years, the Browns could count on the Bengals' offensive line to crumble to pieces while Myles Garrett had a clean look at Burrow. He then had to put on a Superman cape to keep his team in the game, just for the defense to cost them a game. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Now, they have more resources to return to the playoffs after a couple of disappointing seasons. The Baltimore Ravens are also a Super Bowl hopeful, and the AFC North might actually be the most competitive division in pro football.

Don't get me wrong, the new-look Browns should still love their chances against anybody, especially if they solve their never-ending quarterback woes. However, what looked like an easy win (at the very least) might now be much more complicated.