No Browns fan should fall for this obvious draft trap

The Cleveland Browns will enter the 2026 Draft with some important decisions to make, as the franchise has the opportunity to significantly improve with two first-round picks. Those picks are at at sixth and 24th overall, and if Cleveland plays its cards right, the franchise could leave the first round with two elite prospects.

The sixth-overall pick will be the more interesting selection, because the Browns will have to debate the age-old question of need vs. best player available. One Cleveland radio host thinks it shouldn’t even be a question if a specific player is available when the team is on the clock. ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer made the case on Monday that the Browns should draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

.@HammerNation19 thinks that the Browns should draft Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love at no. 6 overall...



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ZKq9JTeEu3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 2, 2026

ESPN Cleveland radio host says Browns should draft Jeremiyah Love with the sixth pick

Goldhammer explained that he thinks Love is the best player in the draft, and that the running back has the potential to be better than Nick Chubb. For that reason, the radio host is advocating for Cleveland to take Love at six if he’s still available.

While the points that Goldhammer made could be true, it would absolutely be a bad idea for the Browns to use pick No. 6 on Jeremiyah Love. For starters, Cleveland just selected Quinshon Judkins last year, and he had a very promising rookie season, picking up 998 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in just 14 games. Even if Love is a better prospect than Judkins, it doesn’t make sense to take Love, considering what the current Browns rusher has already done in the league.

Judkins’ production would have been even better if Cleveland had a solid offensive line and some help at wide receiver, and that’s the other reason why drafting Love would be nonsensical. The Browns desperately need help at wide receiver and on the offensive line; with the sixth-overall pick, the team will be able to address one of those positions with one of the best prospects in the draft.

Simply put, Cleveland shouldn’t even consider taking Jeremiyah Love, no matter how good he looked at the Scouting Combine or at Notre Dame. The Browns already have a talented running back worth building around, and they have multiple urgent needs that the sixth-overall pick can be better used on.