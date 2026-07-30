One Browns position battle is making the entire roster stronger

The Cleveland Browns used their first of two Day 1 draft picks to address their most pressing need, selecting Spencer Fano out of Utah. However, they were far from done adding bodies to their new-look offensive line.

The Browns also took Austin Barber in the third round, and while he turned some heads during spring workouts and is a strong candidate to win the swing tackle job, another rookie lineman may have a better shot at starting along with Fano.

According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, the Browns have been impressed with Parker Brailsford. The fifth-round pick out of Alabama could be in play to start at center if he keeps things up during training camp.

"The Browns were extremely impressed in spring practices with rookie Parker Brailsford. The rookie has a legitimate chance to win the starting center spot," wrote Pluto. "He was a fifth-round pick who started 42 games in college. His first season was with Washington. He then transferred to Alabama, following Washington coach Kalen DeBoer when he replaced Nick Saban."

The Browns may have found another starter in Parker Brailsford

The Browns signed veteran interior offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to be their starting center this season, at least on paper. Zion Johnson is slated to start at left guard, leaving Teven Jenkins as the likeliest candidate at right guard.

However, Brailsford could change everything for offensive line coach George Warhop. If the rookie is ahead of schedule, Elgton Jenkins will most likely slide to right guard, with Teven providing high-end depth behind him.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, Brailsford is a bit undersized for the position. Some are worried that his physical limitations might hold him back against pro-caliber competition. So far, he's looked the part and has held his ground just fine.

Brailsford's ability to move and create running lanes downfield is tailor-made for Todd Monken's offense. Clearly, the Browns liked his technique and his fit with the organization, and he was more than worth the risk at that point in the NFL Draft.

For the first time in years, the Browns have options. And even if things don't work out at first and he's not as far along in his development as they think he is, the Browns can still turn back to the original plan, move Elgton Jenkins to the middle, and keep developing him on the sidelines.

The Browns entered the NFL Draft needing a left tackle to keep the quarterback's blindside protected, and they may have emerged from the draft with two starting-caliber offensive linemen.