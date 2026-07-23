Browns veteran may be better equipped for camp chaos than fans realize

The Cleveland Browns cut ties with most of their offensive linemen from last season. Some left in free agency, one retired, and others are still unsigned with a little over a month to go before the start of the season.

However, general manager Andrew Berry made sure to keep one of their potential departures in town for at least another season. Despite not being a starter, the Browns re-signed Teven Jenkins to a one-year, $4 million deal that was almost fully guaranteed.

A former offensive tackle, Jenkins has played both guard spots since he entered the league, giving this team a proven option to either back up Zion Johnson at left guard or start at right guard if needed.

More importantly, he's someone who knows how to thrive in chaos, which should serve him well entering his second training camp with the Browns.

Teven Jenkins' career has been pure chaos so far

Jenkins entered the league as an early second-round pick, joining a then-struggling Chicago Bears team that simply couldn't put it together on offense. He missed most of his rookie season with injuries before playing all over the offensive line in the following years.

He was never the problem, though. According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins never had an overall grade under 72.6 after his rookie season, and he was graded as high as 80.7. He's a hard worker who puts his head down, doesn't make a ton of noise, and takes care of business, regardless of what's happening around him.

Even last season, Jenkins was one of the few bright spots for Cleveland's offense.

He took over as the starting right guard late in the season, logging a 77.7 overall grade, the eighth-highest in the league. His 79.1 run-blocking grade was also the sixth-best among 81 eligible guards, per PFF. He only allowed 14 total pressures, no sacks, and wasn't called for a single penalty while playing at left tackle, left guard, right tackle, and right guard.

As things stand now, Johnson will take over Joel Bitonio's spot at left guard, with Elgton Jenkins most likely slotting in as the starting center. That leaves the right guard spot open for Jenkins to show why the Bears took him as high as No. 39 overall just five years ago.

The Browns' offensive line was one of the primary talking points this offseason, and the team invested heavily in building a better, stronger, and much more dynamic unit. It might take some time before all the new pieces mesh together, but Jenkins should give this team some continuity and stability in the interior after an underrated first year in Berea.