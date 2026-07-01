One Browns roster bubble player just got a major vote of confidence

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the league last season. However, that didn't stop them from adding another potential stalwart for their secondary in second-round draft pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Notably, the addition of McNeil-Warren casts some doubt on Myles Harden's future role. The third-year pro struggled as a starter in 2025, and he will now face competition for playing time as Cleveland's main nickel corner. With no guaranteed money left on his contract, Harden seemed to be on the roster bubble entering training camp.

That's why it was somewhat surprising to hear Browns defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch give Harden a pat on the back. Speaking on Browns Daily, he said that Harden has the makings of a starting-caliber nickel cornerback in 2026 and beyond:

"[Myles Harden is] a starter in this league," Lynch said. "He prepares like a starter. He prepares like a trusted teammate. When you say all of those things, you have to breathe confidence within your teammates as a communicator and how you execute. He's a guy that does it every single day. Classroom, on the grass, off the field, great family man. Really love where that young guy's going."

Myles Harden has a big challenge to live up to the hype

Truth be told, Lynch's strong praise for Harden hasn't always shown on the field. Harden allowed 41 catches on 56 targets last season (73.2 percent) for 365 yards and five touchdowns and an opposing passer rating of 120.0. If those numbers weren't concerning enough, he missed 17.2 percent of his tackles (10 of 48), per Pro Football Focus.

The Browns signed undrafted free agent Michael Coats Jr. as well as veteran Myles Bryant, to add some competition to the mix. Perhaps Lynch is just trying to light a fire under Harden, as nickel still projects to be an open competition this summer.

New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has extensive experience working with defensive backs, so he should be able to tell right away whether he can count on Harden. If not, Cleveland could potentially look to trade Harden prior to cutdown day, as teams are always looking for depth at cornerback and on special teams.

The Browns' defense took a massive hit with Myles Garrett's departure, but they still have more than enough firepower to get by and maintain their elite status. As such, they can't afford to be patient with a young player like Harden. He might be a late bloomer, but given what he's shown so far, he'll have to do plenty of heavy lifting to convince the fans that what his position coach just said is right.