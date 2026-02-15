One QB could spark firestorm among Browns fans at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

It’s an NFL offseason and the Cleveland Browns could be adding to their quarterback room; a story as old as time. New head coach Todd Monken inherited a room with Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel, but Cleveland will entertain adding a veteran or a rookie in the draft.

That exploration process will start at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

On Wednesday, the league released the full list of draft prospects who were invited to the combine. Of the 319 total prospects, 15 were quarterbacks. While the Browns will spend a ton of time with prospects during the combine, it’ll be interesting to see which quarterbacks the team takes time with.

One thing is already certain, though, there’s at least one name among the invited quarterbacks that would cause a stir if Cleveland showed interest. That name is Carson Beck.

Browns will start scouting new quarterbacks at 2026 NFL Combine

Cleveland currently possesses the No. 6 pick in the Draft, which means it is unlikely to select a quarterback in the first round, due to the quality of the draft class. However, the Browns could select a QB in the mid rounds, so that puts them in the range of guys like Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and Carson Beck.

Cleveland taking a special interest in any of those four guys, and possibly drafting one, would likely frustrate the fan base. None of those guys are really considered elite prospects, and with two young quarterbacks already on the roster, adding another in the middle rounds would be seen as a wasted pick.

That’s especially the case for Beck, who already has a connection to the Browns. The quarterback prospect played three years under Cleveland’s head coach, when Todd Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs. While he had his fair share of success in college, he ultimately had a career that doesn’t have fans excited about his NFL future.

That's why adding him, or any of the other mid-round quarterback prospects, to Cleveland’s QB room would be viewed as a wasted resource — upsetting fans.

Since the Browns aren’t in position to select the seemingly only first-round quarterback prospect, they should focus on building the rest of their roster with their 2026 Draft picks.