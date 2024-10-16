PFF Grade For Deshaun Watson from Week 6 reveals frustrating passing stat
In the Cleveland Browns 16-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, anyone watching could surmise that the Browns would have never been in a do or die red zone situation had QB Deshaun Watson played better in the first half. He missed several open players, like TE David Njoku and WR Amari Cooper, and kept placing balls almost directly in the hands of Eagles defenders.
It was just another uninspiring performance from Watson who is still going to be the starting quarterback for the Browns moving forward. HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the loss that Watson gives the team "the best chance to win," so he will be sticking with him under center. That has yet to be proven or seen, but the Browns also have very limited options at the position with just Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the bench.
One stat that has stuck out since the third loss in a row for the team was Watson's Pro Football Focus score. PFF provides these scores after each week of action, and grades players based on a variety of advanced stats. For Watson, good PFF grades have been rare. This week was no exception.
PFF gave Watson a score of sub-60.0. This is abysmal for a starting quarterback in the NFL. This is the third time in four weeks that PFF has given Watson such a low grade. The reasoning provided by PFF for the grade was him being sacked five times in the contest in addition to the fact that he had "no big time throws and a turnover worthy play," According to PFF, 72 percent of his passes were thrown short of a first down or the end zone and he took a sack on 33 percent of pressures he faced - so on one third of pressures he had to stare down.
This was the near turnover from Watson in the second quarter. While Jeudy could have likely gotten this ball over the top - something Watson prefers to have his receivers do - the ball was underthrown. Despite great coverage, he just missed throwing an interception into two Eagles corners.
Browns players show support for Watson after Week 6 loss
It is not just Stefanski throwing his support behind Watson despite him clearly not being a great option for the team at QB1.
RB D'onta Foreman told reporters after the game that he still fully supports Watson, and that he feels that the piling losses should not be placed on his shoulders alone.
It is always good to see that players are not folding on their own teammates. However, no one would blame them for being exhausted each week with putting in their all for Watson to not perform at a consistently high level. Players like DE Myles Garrett or Foreman who put in major work in Week 6 to ultimately be handed a loss should be tired this deep into the season with no real improvement from Watson or this coaching staff.