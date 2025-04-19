Pierre Strong Jr. among Browns players in danger of being benched for a rookie

It's difficult to project rookies, from those atop their class to those projected to be Mr. Irrelevant, as future stars or generational players. You have busts come to life all the time, and it's what makes so much time between the end of the Super Bowl to the start of the draft so agonizing: we just want to see these highly-touted prospects finally suit up.

But, there are times where taking a rookie, regardless of a teams' confidence in their ability to immediately start, is necessary. For the Cleveland Browns, it's necessary for quite a few positional groups heading into 2025.

One of those groups is at running back, with Nick Chubb's return feeling less and less likely and as Jerome Ford isn't exactly a sure thing starter for Cleveland yet. And, the teams' second string running back, Pierre Strong Jr., seems to be the one about to face the music regarding the position as the Browns are likely to snag a running back in the top 100 of the draft.

Strong is just one of three Browns to keep an eye on for a potential benching ahead of the NFL draft.

3 Browns at risk of being benched in favor of rookies ahead of NFL draft

Pierre Strong Jr.

Strong was relied upon pretty heavily later in the season, with Chubb out in Week 15 after a broken foot and with Ford up and down on the injury list. He finished up the year with 108 yards on 26 carries, and averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 14 games played.

The former 4th round pick for the New England Patriots might get a shot to earn a consistent role in the Browns' offense, but it feels more likely that Cleveland will give more reps to someone like TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins if taken.

Dawand Jones

Jones earned the starting spot from Jedrick Wills Jr. in 2024, and he was really solid in relief of him. After Wills' poor performance to start the year at left tackle. Jones' performance by comparison was night and day. He was solid in pass protection, but definitely needed to improve on his run blocking. Unfortunately, he broke his leg only a few games into those starts, and didn't suit up again for the team in 2024.

Jones is worth taking another look at once again as a starter at left tackle, but if Cleveland can secure someone like Josh Conerly Jr. or Ozzy Trapilo in the 2nd or 3rd round, they'll bring some healthy competition for the starting gig.

MJ Emerson

There's two truly reliable defensive backs rostered by the Browns at the moment: Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II. Ward just made another Pro Bowl, while Newsome is still considered one of Cleveland's better defenders despite a down season in 2024. There were two defensive backs that, as a result, stuck out as negatives on Cleveland's roster: Juan Thornhill and MJ Emerson.

Thornhill was cut by the Browns and has since signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Emerson remains with the team and needs to have a really big year in order to gain leverage in future contract negotiations with the Browns and others in 2026. That's when he becomes a free agent, and is likely to see a pay day if he can go back to looking how he did in 2023.

There are a few cornerbacks Cleveland can take a look at in the 3rd round, where they have two picks to play with. Names like Quincy Riley and Cobee Bryant should stick out for fans, but the most obvious solution to Emerson's woes comes at the Browns' 2nd overall pick - Travis Hunter. He can play corner, and Emerson should be wary of the Heisman Trophy winner.

