NFL analyst suggests most obvious path to top graded draft for Browns

The Cleveland Browns have some ridiculous depth with their draft picks this coming NFL draft, with four picks in the sixth round alone and the second overall pick in the draft to boot.

That pick feels more or less decided, with both Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter becoming the favorites to end up in Cleveland at that point in the process. But, with so many other picks available to them, it'd make sense for the Browns to utilize all to their advantage and begin to fill out what is the most obvious need on the team - their entire offense.

Many of their offensive linemen are becoming free agents in 2026, most. notably Jack Conklin. They're also not exactly deep at wide receiver or running back, and while Hunter would address one of those needs, the team has to fill out both positions for whichever rookie quarterback they take. Which, by the way, they absolutely need to take a quarterback in this draft.

That's why ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak, in writing up ways for all 32 teams to end up with a great draft grade next week, says that there's only one path for the Browns to take in eight days: they must hone in entirely on filling out their needs on offense, and they must avoid trading any of those picks in the process.

Solak suggests going all-in on offense for Browns to get top-graded draft

Ben Solak, an NFL analyst with ESPN, wrote that the Browns should be hammering each pick they have in the draft, and specifically should be using each pick on offense - save for a few potential holes on defense in need of addressing.

"With two third-rounders and a whopping four sixth-rounders, the Browns have one of the league's deepest war chests this April. The name of the game: Make tons of picks. No trading up, no spending future capital -- just draft, draft and draft some more. Securing Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, my top player in the class, would set them up for success," wrote Solak.

He added that in order to also find success with a rookie quarterback - assuming they eventually turn to one to start sometime during the season - they must "overload" on offense in the draft and with their "war chest" of picks.

"Their entire interior offensive line is in a contract year, their running back room is one of the weakest in football and even if Hunter plays 100% of his snaps at wide receiver, they could use another player behind him and Jerry Jeudy. If any quarterback is going to develop in Cleveland - one selected this year, or one selected in future drafts - it will inevitably be on better offensive bedrock than is currently rostered," said Solak.

We've done an entire mock draft on this premise, where the Browns take only players on offense to fill out their team. But, in just a few weeks, its become outdated. Shedeur Sanders isn't going second overall to the Browns, but his teammate Hunter likely will.

Solak's assessment here is on the money, as per usual. Cleveland could afford to snag a defensive lineman or linebacker in this draft, but they need to truly hone in on shoring up their offense with potential starters as well as a potential star on both ends of the ball in Hunter.

