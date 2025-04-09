Possible draft target for Browns draws comparison to Baker Mayfield from analyst

There are several quarterback options set to be left for the Cleveland Browns after the Tennessee Titans (presumably) draft Cam Ward at first overall. The problem is that none are currently projected to be as good as Ward, which makes using a second overall pick on any of them seem bad.

After all, Cleveland could land a franchise cornerstone in Travis Hunter at the 2 spot instead, and he's projected to be more of a sure-thing star in the league compared to a player like Shedeur Sanders.

While the team still would need a better quarterback option than Kenny Pickett to throw out in Week 1 to maximize Hunter's potential, he's an excellent start as they look to start capitalizing on a first rounder for the first time since taking Greg Newsome II in 2021.

Not all hope is lost if the team does decide to pass on Sanders in the first round, and if they decide to also not trade back into the round in order to snag him from other interested teams like the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. There's at least one other option at QB that one analyst names as a best fit for Cleveland and head coach Kevin Stefanski's playbook: Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.

Dart named best fit for Browns by Ben Solak

ESPN's draft analyst Ben Solak released a full list of best fit for each quarterback in each tier and round of the NFL draft, and to no one's surprise, the Browns' best fit lands with them at 33rd overall in the form of Dart. The Ole Miss quarterback is one of the major hit-or-miss prospects this draft season, as he found major success in an extremely simplified Rebels offense.

Dart isn't a flashy playmaker, nor would he be someone fans should expect to show off a strong arm like that of Sanders or Ward. But, he showed the ability to follow a playbook down to the letter, and that's something that Solak feels can be adaptable to Stefanski's play-calling system.

"Schematically, expect coach Kevin Stefanski to brush off parts of the old Baker Mayfield playbook for Dart. Dart can be good on the movement series and has the deep touch to hit play-action shots off heavy sets. He excelled throwing the back-shoulder ball in college, although Cleveland doesn't have a great isolation receiver right now," wrote Solak.

Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are the teams' best wide receivers for now, and Hunter could be an explosive addition to their system. But, the team should be looking to add someone that fits whichever quarterback they draft's style of play - especially since almost no quarterback in this class is likely to have a great rookie year.

Cleveland can, of course, address that issue of no isolation receiver in this draft - there are several that'll be available to them later in the draft that could end up becoming starters in their current offense. Players like Jaylin Noel, Jalen Royals, and Isaiah Bond should be on the Browns' radar for this reason.

More Browns news and analysis