2023 Cleveland Browns Roster: The 3 most surprising moves
As Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns sit their 53-man roster, we were in for these 3 surprise moves
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Surprise Move No. 2 – Demetric Felton
With the injury to Jerome Ford in camp, one of the more surprising cuts by the Cleveland Browns was Demetric Felton. Even though he hadn’t had a ton of production his first two seasons with the team, it felt like this new Kevin Stefanski offense with Deshaun Watson could be something that worked well for him.
The Browns will likely add a running back to the practice squad, but as it stands now, they will head into the season with Nick Chubb, Ford, and Pierre Strong. And while I like the quick look of the 2022 fourth-round pick (Strong), we also haven’t seen him in action at all with the offense.
The Felton move also came as a surprise with the injury to Jakeem Grant and the release of Jaylen Darden who were the lead candidates to return kicks. I wasn’t impressed with Felton returning kicks, but the skillset also set him apart and I thought would solidify his spot on the roster.
The speculation early was that Ford could easily miss the first two to three regular season games. If that is the case, there is no way that Berry won't add another guy to this depth chart before the start of the season. Maybe he thinks Felton will stick around and can find his way to the practice squad.