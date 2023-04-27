2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns forced to watch as surprise QB goes at No. 1
9. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Jalen Carter has seen his draft stock fall due to character concerns but he's still an insanely talented player. Plus, he plays defensive line so teams won't be too worried about his leadership when he's being paid to destroy the ball carrier. That's why Chicago takes him at No. 9 and will have no regrets.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Speaking of no regrets, the Eagles will have none at all if they use the No. 10 overall pick on Bijan Robinson.
A running back in the top-10 isn't usually ideal but this team was close to winning it all and the Texas superstar could be the difference they need to bring home the title.
11. Tennessee Titans: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
It appears the Titans have already lost faith in Malik Willis, who had to watch as current Cleveland backup Josh Dobbs (a former Tennessee Vols QB) took over last season. Now, another Tennessee star comes in as they take Hendon Hooker at No. 11.
12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns): Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
The second of three first-rounders Houston received from the Browns comes due here as the Texans add Quentin Johnston from TCU. A big-bodied wideout, he could give their new QB a solid No. 1 option.
13. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
With Aaron Rodgers out, the Packers finally use a Round 1 pick on a wideout, bringing in Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State.