2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns bring in Keeanu Benton, Tyjae Spears
It's time again for another Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Armed with eight picks, Cleveland can still find talent to add to their roster, even without a selection until No. 74 overall in Round 3.
The good news is, they can also make sure to target the best player available in each round since they did such a good job setting their roster up with free agency as well as the trade for Elijah Moore.
Let's dive right in and see who could be available with this 2023 NFL Mock, courtesy of the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Simulator.
Browns Round 3, Pick 74: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
With their first pick, Cleveland addresses one of the few unsettled spots on the roster. They might feel comfortable with their defensive tackles should they have to start the season with them but there's no denying that adding another big body with a lot of talent next to Dalvin Tomlinson would help the entire defense.
That's why they jump at the chance to add Keeanu Benton from Wisconsin. Benton came into the Scouting Combine at 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds. He has four years of experience as a starter for the Badgers and while he won't offer much in terms of a pass rush, he can help shut down the run game.
Benton also has a non-stop motor and has been known to bully linemen. He's nearly impossible to move off of his spot and would take on blockers to free up the explosive playmakers on defense to do what they do best.