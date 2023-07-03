2023 NFL Power Rankings pre-training camp: Browns crack top 10
The Cleveland Browns are coming off two losing seasons in a row but a strong offseason has them firmly entrenched as contenders in these pre-camp 2023 NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have had two frustrating campaigns in a row but with Deshaun Watson set to play a full season, they've gone out and made some big moves.
Those offseason acquisitions were enough to get them into the top 10 of our pre-training camp 2023 NFL Power Rankings. Let's dive right in and see how the rest of the league stacks up.
32. Indianapolis Colts
After spending the past few years cycling through veteran quarterbacks, the Indianapolis Colts swung for the fences in the 2023 NFL Draft with Anthony Richardson.
The Florida product is easily the most athletically gifted signal-caller in the draft but he's far from a finished product. He's also on a team that just traded away Stephon Gilmore and has very little on offense outside of Jonathan Taylor. They could be great on the ground but if they can't pass, it won't matter.
31. Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud was the No. 2 pick and he could wind up being much better than anyone thinks. Unfortunately for him, the offense around him is raw and will need time. DeMeco Ryans was the right choice at head coach and the bold move to get the No. 3 pick as well — which was used on Will Anderson — will pay off. But it won't be until 2024 when they start to climb.
30. Arizona Cardinals
Give the Arizona Cardinals some credit. They set themselves up nicely for the 2024 NFL Draft when they traded down with the Houston Texans — and they still landed Paris Johnson in the NFL Draft.
Second-round pick B.J. Ojulari can also be a huge weapon but as long as Kyler Murray is under center, they're going to be an inconsistent offense. Throw in a poor defense and that's a terrible combination.
29. Carolina Panthers
The Bryce Young pick was praised by just about everyone, but it probably shouldn't have been. He's not only short but he's incredibly thin — which will make it hard for him to withstand the punishment he will receive.
Carolina did make a strong coaching hire in Frank Reich but it's hard to believe in them just yet.