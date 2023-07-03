2023 NFL Power Rankings pre-training camp: Browns crack top 10
The Cleveland Browns are coming off two losing seasons in a row but a strong offseason has them firmly entrenched as contenders in these pre-camp 2023 NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
28. Tampa Bay Bucs
As it stands now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to head into the 2023 season with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. He seems to have a new outlook and is thrilled with his current situation but there's no denying the fan base has to be concerned.
Mayfield was better with the Rams than he was in Carolina but it's still a major drop-off from Tom Brady. And even with Brady, this was a losing team in 2022.
27. Atlanta Falcons
It's easy to commend the Atlanta Falcons for not overpaying for a quarterback but after a few weeks of Desmond Ridder running the offense, they might regret it. Perhaps he turns into their next franchise quarterback but it's going to be tough for him.
The good news is, they landed some talented players in free agency and Bijan Robinson can carry the load on offense. They also play in an atrocious division, so that helps.
26. Las Vegas Raiders
It's hard to decide what I disapprove of more when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders — the head coach, the depth at quarterback, or the haircut Mark Davis sports. All are bad and will surely lead to another losing season in Sin City.
25. Los Angeles Rams
It's hard to believe the Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl just two seasons ago. Their roster has been torn apart and they were an abysmal 5-12 last year. They hope the return of Matthew Stafford will lift them back up but he has to prove he can stay healthy before anyone believes.