2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Browns back in the top 10
The Cleveland Browns look dangerous again now that Deshaun Watson is healthy and they're climbing up the 2023 NFL Power Rankings entering Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
Week 9 was one to remember for the Cleveland Browns who scored a 27-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals. They were dominant on both sides of the ball with Deshaun Watson throwing two touchdowns while the defense held the Cardinals to just 58 yards.
Cleveland is now 5-3 but in the crowded AFC North, that just means they're tied for both second and last with every team other than the Ravens also sitting at 5-3.
That loaded division would all be in the playoffs if the season ended today and are all up high in our Week 10 edition of the NFL Power Rankings.
32. Carolina Panthers (1-7)
The Panthers finally got a win in Week 8 but then lost by multiple scores this weekend. They’re not contending for anything other than the No. 1 pick in 2024 at this point.
31. Arizona Cardinals (1-7)
The Browns destroyed the Cardinals who need more than just the return of Kyler Murray to start putting up wins.
30. New York Giants (2-7)
Daniel Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL but the Giants still weren’t winning anything with him. This team was a feel-good story in 2022 and now they’re a dumpster fire. Things can change in a hurry.
29. Chicago Bears (2-7)
Then again, some things never change. The Bears just can’t field a good team no matter what they try.
28. New England Patriots (2-7)
Bill Belichick refused to speak on whether or not he’s coaching for his job. In all fairness, he’s probably not. Surely, they team already knows it’s time to move on.
27. Tennessee Titans (3-5)
Will Levis is so much better than Ryan Tannehill that you have to ask why it took an injury for the Titans to make a change.
26. Denver Broncos (3-5)
Denver spent this week on a bye following two wins in a row. Perhaps they’ve turned a corner. Or maybe they just beat a bad Green Bay team and a sick Patrick Mahomes.