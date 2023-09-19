2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Browns nose dive, Cowboys dominate again
• Browns fall apart in loss to Steelers
• Baker Mayfield off to a hot start
• Dallas Cowboys might be for real
By Randy Gurzi
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
One of the big surprises early on in the 2023 season has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They made the playoffs at 8-9 last year with Tom Brady but were one-and-done. Now with Baker Mayfield under center, they're off to a 2-0 start. The two teams they've beaten are 0-2 but what matters is they take care of whoever is on their schedule. Keep doing that, and who knows what can happen in a suddenly competitive NFC South.
11. Detroit Lions (1-1)
A Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs had the Detroit Lions on Cloud 9 to start the season. But then, they got one of the weirdest ideas ever when C.J. Gardner-Johnson started asking fans to wear blue ski masks. Naturally, they wound up losing and the ski masks made an appearance in the Seattle locker room as they made fun of the Lions following the win. Dan Campbell has turned this team around but eventually, their shtick could become annoying.
10. Washington Commanders (2-0)
Eric Bieniemy is running the offense in Washington as he's trying to prove he deserves a head coaching job in the NFL. He's off to a hot start, especially after finding a way to get his offense rolling following a 21-3 deficit. They ended up dropping 35 on the Broncos and it was enough for them to improve to 2-0 on the year. It's early but with Dallas and Philadelphia playing so well, it's important they keep pace.
9. New Orleans Saints (2-0)
The one issue the New Orleans Saints have right now is scoring in the red zone. They continue to move the ball on offense but then have to settle for one field goal after another. Thankfully for them, Blake Gruppe has been automatic. But going forward, they're going to have to learn to be more efficient in this area.