Baker Mayfield continues to roll, has Bucs off to a 2-0 start
Baker Mayfield struggled with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 but is off to a hot start this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
By Randy Gurzi
This time last year, Baker Mayfield was struggling to get things figured out. The former No. 1 overall selection had just lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 — despite a great comeback attempt — and followed that up with a 19-16 loss to the New York Giants.
He ended up going 1-5 overall with the Panthers and was granted his release when they fired head coach Matt Rhule. From there, Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams and had a huge win in his debut. Eventually, he was on the open market again and this time, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to replace Tom Brady.
It was never going to be easy to replace the GOAT, but Mayfield has proven to be up to the task. He threw two touchdowns in a win over Minnesota to kick off the season. That was followed up with another great performance in a win over the Chicago Bears to give his team a 2-0 start to the season.
In the win, Mayfield made some highlight-reel throws and continually found Mike Evans. The veteran wideout finished with six receptions for 171 yards and had a 32-yard touchdown in the second half to help Tampa pull off the win.
He finished with 317 yards on 26-of-34 passing in the win.
Mayfield has never been able to take over a team the way a franchise quarterback such as Patrick Mahomes can. However, he's proven he can run an offense and when he has competent coaching — as he did with Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland and has with Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay — he's capable of leading his team to wins.
A huge test will come next week as the Bucs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3.